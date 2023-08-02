WSVSD Rich Polkinghorn

Board Chair Alan Reitz leads Rich Polkinghorn in the superintendent oath of office during the July 27 meeting of the White Salmon Valley School District board. Polkinghorn previously served as superintend at Hood River County School District.

 Trisha Walker photo

WHITE SALMON — It was the last meeting for interim Superintendent Jerry Lewis and the first for incoming Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn at the July 27 White Salmon Valley School District board meeting at the Park Center Building.

In his superintendent’s report, Polkinghorn said he’s spent the past month meeting with WSVSD staff, community members and the board. “My meetings with different people have been an intentional part of my transition into WSVSD,” he said. “I want to learn from the staff and community about the district — what are we proud of, what have we been working on, and where do we need to go?”

WSVSD Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis talks about his four months as interim superintendent during the July 27 WSVSD board meeting. Also pictured is Board Chair Alan Reitz.