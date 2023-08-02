Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Board Chair Alan Reitz leads Rich Polkinghorn in the superintendent oath of office during the July 27 meeting of the White Salmon Valley School District board. Polkinghorn previously served as superintend at Hood River County School District.
WHITE SALMON — It was the last meeting for interim Superintendent Jerry Lewis and the first for incoming Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn at the July 27 White Salmon Valley School District board meeting at the Park Center Building.
In his superintendent’s report, Polkinghorn said he’s spent the past month meeting with WSVSD staff, community members and the board. “My meetings with different people have been an intentional part of my transition into WSVSD,” he said. “I want to learn from the staff and community about the district — what are we proud of, what have we been working on, and where do we need to go?”
Polkinghorn said that through those conversations, he’s learned there is “an excellent commitment to fostering strong relationships between the staff and our students,” as well as “a caring community here that has a longstanding history of supporting our local school district …
“I have also learned more intimately about the profound sense of trauma people have been left with after the events of last spring,” he continued. “The budget crisis caused staffing reductions and created stress and uncertainty for staff and students. My planning for the opening of school for the fall is being shaped, in large part, by the effects of the spring. Our students need and deserve our best. In order for us to bring our best for every student, we’ll need to come together, we’ll need to acknowledge the painful events of last spring and then we’ll need to move forward and set our vision and sights on our future — to put our focus and energy on our students, to support their academic and social-emotional development.”
Polkinghorn said he’s heard from both the board and community that there is a strong desire for transparency related to the budget.
“Once I have a solid foundation about Washington budget rules and regulations, I’ll confer with the school board leadership and make a plan to get a finance advisory committee started, if that’s something the board is interested in,” he said. That oversite committee would review projected revenues, expenditures and track the district’s fund balance.
A large portion of the July 27 meeting was a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023-2024 budget by Lewis, ESD 112’s Gavin Hottman and District Business Manager Kathy Raley, who shared the budget and answered board questions.
“When I came on board as acting superintendent, we were facing a $3.2 million shortfall,” Lewis said. “I began working with the ESD, with Gavin and the administrative team and we were able to get that down to $2.8, $2.9 million.”
He added that, with state funding, shortfall was reduced to $2.5 million, and by working with both the certified and classified staff unions and administrators, they began navigating budget reductions.
“It’s truly been a team effort,” he said. “I applaud the administration team, the unions — they all came together with the intent to right the ship.” He called the budget events of last spring “a shortfall and crisis the district has never seen before.”
Hottman described the work he, ESD Fiscal Officer Chuck Hull, Lewis and Raley did to prepare the budget for the coming school year. “There is clear alignment with the financial budget before you,” he told board members, adding that the current budget is “a solid foundation as a starting point.”
Raley walked the board through each part of the budget — copies of which can be found at go.boarddocs.com/wa/wsvsd/Board.nsf/Public — that included revenue and expenditures from the general fund, capital projects fund, student enrollment projections and transportation funds.
“I feel like we’re in a really good position for rebuilding,” Board Member Laurie Stanton said, then asked that the board be kept up to date on how staff and students are adjusting to the budget changes.
“I appreciate Gavin, Kathy, ESD and staff for putting us on track,” Board Member Pat Dempsey said. “… We’re not out of the woods, but good decisions have been made.”
Lewis thanked the board and staff for their support during his four months as interim superintendent. “My roots are deep here, and I feel good about where we’re at right now,” he said. “We have a good new superintendent, and I don’t think it could get better, given where we’ve been and where we’re at now.
“Thanks for allowing me to come back and help,” he added. “I feel like we did our job.”
Commented