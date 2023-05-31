Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
White Salmon high school parent Tisie Brasuell had wanted to paint the streets since 2022, but with the need for city and county permits and weather challenges, the plan wasn’t able to come to fruition until Saturday, May 20.
Luckily, it was a beautiful, sunny day with the White Salmon Art Walk taking place as well, perfect for painting.
The Bruin paws are large. Tisie wanted to be sure they were big and easily seen from a car so, with the help of school employee and Coach Jesse Bryan, he made a large plywood stencil. They used this stencil to paint the paws in the middle of the road to avoid less wear and tear on the paint over the year. The hope is that the prints will promote school spirit and help pack in the fans for all of the games. The prints start at Jewett and Main and go to the high school.
“I really wanted to create awareness and get the entire community excited about athletics again,” Tisie said.
The paw prints were completed with the volunteer efforts of city employee Jeff Cooper, who painted the stencils, and his wife Becka Cooper who assisted with stopping vehicles while volunteers were painting. Hood River’s Swell City Décor donated all the paint for the job and Paco’s Tire Service provided a water break for the volunteers. Additional volunteers included Tisie’s mother-in-law, Patty Brasuell, and White Salmon parent Carrie Vosika and her son, Jack.
The Bruins Booster Booster club will have a booth at the 2023 Spring Fest in White Salmon on June 2-3, and community members are invited to stop by to learn about getting involved. Both Brasuell and Vosika are involved with the Bruins Boosters and would welcome any additional volunteers.
