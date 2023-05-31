Bruin paws

Becka Cooper directs traffic while her husband Jeff paints a Bruin paw on the street. The paw prints were completed with the Coopers' volunteer efforts.

 Chelsea Marr photo

White Salmon high school parent Tisie Brasuell had wanted to paint the streets since 2022, but with the need for city and county permits and weather challenges, the plan wasn’t able to come to fruition until Saturday, May 20.

Luckily, it was a beautiful, sunny day with the White Salmon Art Walk taking place as well, perfect for painting.

Bruin paws

The Bruin paws are large enough to be easily seen from a car. School Employee and Coach Jesse Bryan made the plywood stencil. 
Bruin paws

Left to right are Tisie Brasuell, her mother-in-law Patty Brasuell and Carrie Vosika standing by a freshly-painted Bruin Paw, as Carrie’s son Jack kneels in front of them.