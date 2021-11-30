In 2021, people in Oregon and Southwest Washington faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” Dale Kunce, chief executive officer, American Red Cross Cascades Region, said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
During the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in their area and give back in honor of American Red Cross Founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on Dec. 25.
This year, a family displaced by a disaster in the U.S. spent an average of nearly 30 days in a Red Cross-supported emergency shelter. These extended stays were largely due to a lack of savings and community housing shortages — signs that climate-driven disasters are compounding the financial hardships of the pandemic.
A blood drive is planned in Hood River Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway in Hood River and a second Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River.
