The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement project is hosting three public open houses to give their input potential toll increases. There will be two in-person opportunities — one in Hood River and another in White Salmon — along with an online forum, which will be open for two weeks. On May 16, the bridge replacement project shared a press released that stated: “Increased tolls are necessary to build a new bridge. The Bridge Replacement Bi-State Working Group is considering two tolling options, which will be presented at the open house events.”
The Washington State Transportation Commission conducted an “independent Traffic and Revenue analysis,” and recommended two scenarios were approved by WTSC board members. Scenario A would see a $1.75 toll for BreezeBy customers and $3.50 for cash tolls. Scenario B would put tolls at $2 for Breezeby and $3 for cash tolls.
Project Director Michael Shannon said the two options are not final and the BSWG — soon to be the Hood River White Salmon Bridge Authority on July 1 — may choose to go a different direction, but the increase is necessary in order to be eligible for the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan. At the April 3 BSWG meeting, there was consensus to recommend Scenario B with all of the toll increase going to a replacement fund held by the HRWSBA. Staff also recommended the commission consider a discount for frequent travelers over the bridge.
The Port is looking for the public’s input on the tolling increase. On May 31, the project will host a bilingual open house at the White Salmon Library Gallery. One week later there will be another opportunity to provide input for Hood River residents at May Street Elementary School gym. Both of the open houses will be from 4:30-7. For more information visit HoodRiverBridge.org.
