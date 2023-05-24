Hood River-White Salmon bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon bridge, viewed from Hood River. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement project is hosting three public open houses to give their input potential toll increases. There will be two in-person opportunities — one in Hood River and another in White Salmon — along with an online forum, which will be open for two weeks. On May 16, the bridge replacement project shared a press released that stated: “Increased tolls are necessary to build a new bridge. The Bridge Replacement Bi-State Working Group is considering two tolling options, which will be presented at the open house events.”

The Washington State Transportation Commission conducted an “independent Traffic and Revenue analysis,” and recommended two scenarios were approved by WTSC board members. Scenario A would see a $1.75 toll for BreezeBy customers and $3.50 for cash tolls. Scenario B would put tolls at $2 for Breezeby and $3 for cash tolls.