On June 29, the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement was awarded $3.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. This program emphasizes safety and equity and prioritizes transportation projects that have a significant local and regional impact. The RAISE grant is just one grant opportunity that the project is looking to take advantage of and reduce local funding and tolls needed to fund the project.
“This grant is an exciting step forward for the new bridge,” Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson said. “Those of us on the Washington side are looking forward to walking and biking across it, as well as welcoming more business and tourism from Oregon.”
Currently bicycles and pedestrians are prohibited from crossing the bridge, but preliminary plans for the new bridge include a 12-foot walking and biking path facing west down the Gorge. The grant will fund planning, engineering and the design of the footpath. Bridge Replacement Executive Director Mike Shannon says the walkway will give a new perspective to tourists but also provide in inexpensive option for low-income residents.
“I think for the tourist industry...[Visitors] will be able to go to the middle of the bridge and look up and down the Columbia River and see the Gorge from a different viewpoint,” Shannon said. “It’s huge for equity. There are members of our communities that can’t afford the toll or can’t afford a vehicle. So they’re limited in transit. And so many people use the bridge because the region’s so interconnected with their services.”
The project team expressed their gratitude towards Senators Maria Cantwell, Jeff Merkley, Jeff Helfrich, Patty Murray and Ron Wyden, as well as Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Dan Newhouse and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for their support in receiving the grant.
The bridge project made further strides forward when Sen. Merkley joined the Port of Hood River’s June 20 meeting to announce the State of Oregon made their first financial contribution to the project. $20 million will be allocated to the bridge replacement project. According to Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood, the Bi-State Working Group and HNTB have been fiercely advocating down in Salem.
“Certainly there was a lot of unknowns with how many delays there were with the Senate not convening until the very end,” he said.
Shannon said the project is still ironing out details such as when the money will come and how they will utilize the State of Oregon’s first financial investment.
In other news, Port of Hood River Commissioner Hoby Streich retired from his position on the board. He served for 21 years. The port will name a hangar at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield to honor everything he has done for the port and airfield.
With feedback from more than 1,250 community members and the BSWG, the port is moving forward with their toll increase set to take effect in September. Option 1 was the overwhelming favorite which had higher cash crossings and lower BreezeBy options. The price for autos and pickup trucks at $3.50 for cash crossings, and $1.75 for BreezeBy customers. Greenwood anticipates the increase will be officially adopted at the July 11 port meeting.
