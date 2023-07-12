Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge received the first funds from the State of Oregon from Senate Bill 5506 and House Bill 5020. SB 5506 allocated $20 million to the project. Another $3.6 million has been dedicated to producing a plan and design for a walkway across the new bridge.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

On June 29, the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement was awarded $3.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. This program emphasizes safety and equity and prioritizes transportation projects that have a significant local and regional impact. The RAISE grant is just one grant opportunity that the project is looking to take advantage of and reduce local funding and tolls needed to fund the project.

“This grant is an exciting step forward for the new bridge,” Klickitat County Commissioner Jacob Anderson said. “Those of us on the Washington side are looking forward to walking and biking across it, as well as welcoming more business and tourism from Oregon.”