On Friday, Jan. 20 the port issued a press release saying none of their federal grant applications were accepted. Executive Director, Kevin Greenwood said the port is hopeful for other funding opportunities this upcoming year.
“The project team is continuing funding efforts with the upcoming legislative sessions in Oregon and Washington and will reapply for federal grants in 2023,” said Greenwood. “This development is not expected to affect the project timeline at this time.”
Project staffers applied to four USDOT federal grants in 2022. They were denied funding from the INFRA (known as the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects), Mega Program (known statutorily as the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program), the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program, and the Bridge Investment Program.
According to a press release from the port, “On Dec. 27, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation notified the port that the project was not awarded a Rural Surface Transportation Grant. The Bistate Working Group was notified of USDOT’s decision on Jan. 3, 2023. On Jan. 4, the port and Bistate Working Group were notified that the project was not awarded a Bridge Investment Program grant. This was the final grant application of 2022.”
The port will have a debriefing meeting with representatives from the USDOT in March, which will give direction to project staffers on how to better apply for funds.
“While not ideal news, we remain encouraged by the federal and state support for our project. The focus remains having a new bridge in place by the end of 2029, and we’ll be back at it applying for these same federal funds in 2023,” said White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler.
Federal grants can only pay for up to 80% of a project and are highly competitive because there are more projects around the country than available funding. The project team planned for several rounds of requests with USDOT. Funding from the state level is more difficult because the bridge spans two states.
Despite the lack of federal consideration, Greenwood and the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority are looking forward to 2023. Greenwood says that the port has received feedback on their applications and securing state funding first along with completing the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) are crucial to receiving federal funds. In addition, the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority expects to be officially named the new bridge’s governing body. Greenwood said the port is waiting for comments from the Hood River and Klickitat County boards to sign off on the group.
“We have been presenting to the boards answering questions. And I anticipate that a final CPA will be distributed to the six agencies (City of Bingen, Port of Hood River, City of White Salmon, City of Hood River, Klickitat County and Hood River County) by the middle of February,” said Greenwood.
In 2021, projects staffers estimated the total cost would be $500 million. The updated estimate — which includes higher inflation rates — forecasts the bridge replacement project will cost $520 million. According to the press release, if current inflation rates continue, the cost for the bridge is expected to increase by $20 million per year.
To date, the project has secured $95 million, $80 million coming from Washington through a $75 million allocation as part of the Move Ahead Washington funding plus an additional $5 million grant.
