Hood River-White Salmon Bridge

Fog hangs over the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge.

 Noah Noteboom photo

On Friday, Jan. 20 the port issued a press release saying none of their federal grant applications were accepted. Executive Director, Kevin Greenwood said the port is hopeful for other funding opportunities this upcoming year.

“The project team is continuing funding efforts with the upcoming legislative sessions in Oregon and Washington and will reapply for federal grants in 2023,” said Greenwood. “This development is not expected to affect the project timeline at this time.”