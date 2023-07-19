The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority held its first ever meeting July 10 at the White Salmon City Council chambers. Members include Co-Chair No. 1, Mike Fox (commissioner), Port of Hood River; Co-Chair No. 2, Jake Anderson (commissioner), Klickitat County; Arthur Babitz (commissioner), Hood River County; Grant Polson (city councilor), City of Hood River; Marla Keethler (mayor), City of White Salmon; Doug Gibson (resident), Klickitat County. Anderson will serve as the co-chair No. 1 for the first three months, followed by Fox for the next three months. Commissioners will serve one-year terms as they establish governance, including the length of future terms.
The meeting was spent getting organized and laying the groundwork for the future of the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority (HRWSBA) and the bridge replacement project. The group discussed bylaws, implementing actions laid out in the Commission Formation Agreement (CFA) and registering to receive federal funding.
“We are planning to do some organizational activities over the next 90 days with them to just help them get established,” Bridge Replacement Director Mike Shannon said.
Financially, the HRWSBA is now able to receive their own funding through grants and the eventual toll increase is slated to go into effect Sept. 1. Prior to their formation, the Port of Hood River was the lead applicant and manager of the bridge replacement project. Shannon explained that the port will manage the existing funds, but any new funding received for the project will be controlled by the HRWSBA.
The board will also conduct the search for legal counsel.
“They did provide direction to go ahead and put an RFQ out for legal services. It will be a big deal for them to get their own legal services put in place,” Shannon said. The next HRWSBA meeting will be from 2-4 p.m. July 24 at the White Salmon City Council Chambers.
Port of Hood River Meeting
At the July 11 Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners meeting, newly elected Board Member Tor Bieker and re-elected Board Member Kristi Chapman took their oaths of office. Their first order of business was to elect a new president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. Ben Sheppard, Chapman, Heather Gehring and Mike Fox served in their respective positions for the FY 22-23.
For the FY 23-24, Chapman was elected as president of the board, Gehring vice president, Fox secretary and Bieker treasurer. Commissioners will serve in their new roles until July 2025.
The board of commissioners approved the much-discussed toll increase that will take effect on Sept. 1. The port held two public hearings, two open house events and a two-week online open house to gather public input. Cash toll will increase to $3.50 per crossing and the BreezeBy to $1.75. The increase resulted from a Washington State Transportation Commission traffic study and the recommendation from the HRWSBA. The bridge authority cited the need to raise $70-$150 million in local toll revenue to complete the bridge replacement.
Commissioners heard a presentation from City of Hood River Manager Abigail Elder regarding the proposed Westside District. Rules and regulations cap the percentage of land within city limits at 25% of total city acreage that can be dedicated to urban renewal. In order to fulfill the proposed Westside District, the city has opted to remove some dedicated land to urban renewal from the expired Waterfront Urban Renewal District. Elder is making the rounds to all taxing districts and presenting the plan and answering any questions from those expected to be impacted.
Sheppard applauded the “intergovernmental collaboration” between the port and city over the past six months, adding that in the previous six years, there was very little between the two agencies.
The port commission is moving forward with the development of Lot 1 by offering a design and engineering contract to extend East Anchor Street and realign North First Street and construct all water, sewer, stormwater, electrical and communications utilities as well as a new public transit transfer hub. Additionally, this will bring an increase of recreation and business opportunities to the Nichols Basin area. Plans will increase the size of Nichols Basin Park and waterfront trail, thus creating a “new festival street.”
Engineering firm KPFF Inc. will lead the consultant team and provide project management and civil engineering services. DKS Associates, Inc. will provide traffic analysis and design services.
Walker Macy will provide landscape architecture and urban design services. GRI Engineering will provide geotechnical engineering services as needed during the next phase of project development.
Total estimated fees and expenses for the project are $484,428.98.
Commented