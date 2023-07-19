A1 bridge file art.JPG

The Hood River – White Salmon Interstate Bridge was built in 1924 and studies show a replacement is needed.

 File photo by Emily Fitzgerald

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority held its first ever meeting July 10 at the White Salmon City Council chambers. Members include Co-Chair No. 1, Mike Fox (commissioner), Port of Hood River; Co-Chair No. 2, Jake Anderson (commissioner), Klickitat County; Arthur Babitz (commissioner), Hood River County; Grant Polson (city councilor), City of Hood River; Marla Keethler (mayor), City of White Salmon; Doug Gibson (resident), Klickitat County. Anderson will serve as the co-chair No. 1 for the first three months, followed by Fox for the next three months. Commissioners will serve one-year terms as they establish governance, including the length of future terms.

The meeting was spent getting organized and laying the groundwork for the future of the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority (HRWSBA) and the bridge replacement project. The group discussed bylaws, implementing actions laid out in the Commission Formation Agreement (CFA) and registering to receive federal funding.