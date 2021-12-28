It’s no secret that Oregon is in desperate need of bolstered childcare.
Every single county in the Beaver State was deemed a childcare desert for infants and toddlers in an Oregon State University report long before COVID-19 put the issue on the forefront. Childcare providers and advocates say the problem has only worsened in recent years.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici reiterated this point during her quarterly Oregon Child Care Advisory Board meeting on Monday.
“I want to say that it’s finally getting the attention it needs and deserves: The issue of affordable accessible childcare,” she said. “And we know it was a challenge even before the pandemic, and the pandemic exacerbated it.
“I’ve been working to deliver this sort of long overdue investment in both providers and in affordable access.”
The Build Back Better Act is designed to improve the nation’s “care economy,” as proponents put it.
President Joe Biden’s signature legislation includes a historic investment of nearly $400 billion, which is intended to both lower the cost of childcare and secure universal pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds in the United States.
Today, only about 23% of Oregon children in that age range have access to publicly funded preschool, according to the bill’s fact sheet. Families without access to a publicly funded programs are forced to shell out about $8,600 per year, according to whitehouse.gov.
Commented