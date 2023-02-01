Parkdale modular classroom 2023

Parkdale Elementary School’s new modular classroom was set in place mid-January.

 Contributed photos

HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District’s Board of Directors met Jan. 24 in the Hood River Middle School library. As reported at the Jan. 11 meeting, the district has earned its ninth consecutive unmodified opinion on basic financial statements, said district Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes.

Tara Kamp, CPA with Pauly Rogers and Co., PC — the district’s independent auditors — presented virtually on the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ending June 30, 2022. Those results were issued Dec. 27, Holmes said.