HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District’s Board of Directors met Jan. 24 in the Hood River Middle School library. As reported at the Jan. 11 meeting, the district has earned its ninth consecutive unmodified opinion on basic financial statements, said district Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes.
Tara Kamp, CPA with Pauly Rogers and Co., PC — the district’s independent auditors — presented virtually on the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ending June 30, 2022. Those results were issued Dec. 27, Holmes said.
“The results for the district are excellent,” Kamp reported. “For the financial statement audit, we issued an unmodified opinion … that’s a clean opinion with no reservations. For state minimum standards, we found no exceptions or issues requiring comment, except … for one minor budget over expenditure ($16,813, a line-item variance). For federal awards, we found no issues of noncompliance and no question costs. And we had no separate management letter issued.”
“I’d like to recognize the Business Service team that’s responsible for the outcome,” Holmes said. The audit is a “result of the dedicated work” of the team, with its members present for either all or part of the fiscal year and who worked on compiling the required data: Carol Metcalf, Nancy Lathrop, Nancy Hall, Myra Valle, Stephanie Pickering, Gretchen Winans, and Erica Greer.
“All of those individuals work tirelessly and are dedicated to making this happen,” he said.
“It is a team effort and it’s a lot of work to have good results for the audit,” Kamp said. “And the good work has to continue all year long in order to get such good results.”
“I’m really glad you named your team, because that is a lot of work and those are people who don’t get recognized,” said Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz, who said that in part because of these unmodified audits, the district received an extra, tax free $9 million on its last bond.
“It equates into a real impact on our schools, on our students, on our staff, and the public needs to understand that,” she said.
Local Option Levy
The Local Option Levy is a local property assessment tax approved by Hood River County voters to provide additional funds to HRCSD and are limited to five years, as per Oregon law. The district’s current local option expires June 30.
The plan is to continue the $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value, which brings in approximately $2.6 million to the district. In addition, through the Oregon Levy Equalization Grant, the district brings in approximately $545,000 per year. In all, the local option generates approximately $3.2 million per year.
Polkinghorn said this money is used to protect academic and enrichment programs, class sizes and extracurricular activities. County voters have approved such Local Options by increasing margins since November 2004.
“One of our top priorities in our strategic plan as well as my time in the district has always been to prioritize the class sizes at the K-5 level, keeping those as low as possible,” he said. Average K-5 class size across the district last year was 20 to one, which he believes to be the lowest in the state.
Polkinghorn told board members that, at the Feb. 8 meeting to be held at Westside Elementary, they will consider asking voters to maintain the same rate for another five years. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Capital projects
Holmes and the district’s project management team, Wenaha Group, representative Luke Harkness updated the board on recent and upcoming capital projects. The new secure entryway at Hood River Middle School continues without obstacles, Harkness said, and it’s anticipated that the office will be ready for use soon.
Renovation of the existing office space into three counseling offices with a waiting area will be completed by the end of spring break.
The Parkdale Elementary modular classroom building was successfully set on Jan. 16 and crews are working on hooking up power, water and other utilities, as well as work on the interior and exterior of the building. An ADA stair lift and pathway from the modular will be installed soon. A move-in date has not been established.
Monday in-service
There was no school for students on Monday, Jan. 30; it was an in-service day for secondary staff and a conference comp day for elementary teachers, who had their in-service day in October.
“All the professional development plans are founded in our Continuous Improvement Plans, which are aligned with our 2026 Strategic Plan,” Polkinghorn said.
Wy’east staff focused on continued efforts to teach vocabulary and writing; Hood River Middle focused on vertical aligning their curriculum — content area teachers building unit plans upon previously learned content. At Hood River Valley High School, staff spent the morning engaging in professional development of how to increase rigor across the content areas, and Hood River Options Academy on their multi-tiered systems of support as well as emotional learning strategies.
Student services and special education departments provided special education staff additional training in trauma-informed practices and collaborative problem solving, de-escalation strategies and goal development for students who have an IEP, he said.
Commented