The Wasco County Board of Commissioners articulated a new policy in a work session Thursday, Sept. 30, for setting user fees within county departments.
Under the new policy, all user fee increases would be applied “across the board” with a base increase or decrease tied to inflation or the Consumer Price Index. Those department heads seeking an increase above or below the base formula can then justify that request in the budgetary process.
County Administrative Officer Tyler Stone said such a policy would reflect the current methods used to set many fees, although he noted many fee changes are driven by state legislation. “That is exactly what I did this year. I said 3%, and they brought forward the exceptions,” noted Stone.
One of those exceptions was a 200% fee increase for some planning applications within the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area. The policy, previously unstated, was scheduled for discussion at the final board meeting of September when the board sought input on proposed fee increases.
“A fee that goes up 200%, that raises red flags for me,” explained Commissioner Kathy Schwartz, who asked for the policy discussion.
After agreeing that the proposed 3% increase for the coming year, which was based on the Consumer Price Index, made sense as policy, the board turned to discussing the dramatic increases proposed for some planning work within the scenic area.
Central to the discussion was whether the fees should represent actual cost or be subsidized. During a public hearing on the proposed increases last month, Stone said, “Most of our fees are highly subsidized. One of our over-reaching budget principals is, ‘How do we stay stable over time?’ All your costs go up every year. We are trying to tread water, not increase the cost to our citizens. Most of these are already highly subsidized. That’s our philosophy to try and keep this county healthy.”
Stone noted the county’s stated goal for fees assessed by the planning department, however, was to fully cover the cost of providing those services. The goal in planning was to have those costs paid for by those benefiting directly from the work, builders and homeowners.
“Building codes, those fees are designed to be paid for by those seeking to build,” noted Hege. “We aren’t making up the cost, we are just trying to cover that cost. I don’t care where the money comes from, I just think the ends should meet in that program, somehow.”
Nevertheless, on average current building fees cover only about 60% of the cost of the service, according to Stone. The proposed fee increases for planning needs within the Scenic Area reflect the actual costs of those services, Stone said.
The board then discussed whether permits and services directly related to Scenic Area requirements should also be subsidized to the same degree as those related to county requirements.
“It makes sense to me that we are subsidizing the county work. The Scenic Area is not our responsibility, its not our authority,” noted Hege. “It isn’t a county statutory responsibility. We took that on because it made sense for county residents for us to do so.”
Schwartz disagreed, noting it was a county responsibility. “We agreed to do it, so it is our responsibility,” she said. “If we say, ‘You’re in the scenic area, that’s too bad for you,’ that doesn’t seem fair.” She noted recent funding from the Gorge Commission will help cover some of the county’s costs in managing the Scenic Area planning needs.
Commissioner Steve Kramer noted that Scenic Area planning responsibilities were “forced upon us.” He said it seemed fair to charge for the services needed by those building within the Scenic Area. “Why wouldn’t we collect the dollars from those requiring the work?”
Stone noted the fees in question related to “full service reviews,” which are usually only required for new homes, and agreed to bring more details before the board regarding the Scenic Area fees and whether or not that are subsidized to any extent to the Oct. 6 board meeting, when the proposed fee increases are scheduled for a final public hearing and board decision.
During the first hearing on the higher fees, Kramer noted he supported the 3% fee increase.
“I’m in favor of moving forward on these fees. We do subsidize heavily, but we need to be a little more on track in term of costs. I think we are going to see more and more user fees. If you are going to build it, your going to have to pay the fees — I think that is right around the corner.”
Commented