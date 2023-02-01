CGN Earl Blumenauer

In 2021, redistricting in Oregon brought new faces to new places. Hood River County joined Oregon’s Third Congressional District and Rep. Earl Blumenauer is excited to represent the people of Hood River County.

“I am really delighted to be able to add Hood River County to our district. I’ve been working in and around Hood River County for years,” said Blumenauer. “It’s one of the most diverse and exciting counties. It’s got high tech, it’s got agriculture. Tourism clearly is important ... I’ve been visiting well before the new district lines took effect. We’ve been reaching out and connecting with people and making new friends and old acquaintances.”