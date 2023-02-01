Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In 2021, redistricting in Oregon brought new faces to new places. Hood River County joined Oregon’s Third Congressional District and Rep. Earl Blumenauer is excited to represent the people of Hood River County.
“I am really delighted to be able to add Hood River County to our district. I’ve been working in and around Hood River County for years,” said Blumenauer. “It’s one of the most diverse and exciting counties. It’s got high tech, it’s got agriculture. Tourism clearly is important ... I’ve been visiting well before the new district lines took effect. We’ve been reaching out and connecting with people and making new friends and old acquaintances.”
Measure 110 concerns
Blumenauer was most concerned with the delays in allocating funding to county health departments from Measure 110 — which decriminalized drugs and encouraged users to get help. The measure was approved by voters in 2020 and more than two years later, in September 2022, funds were finally distributed to counties in Oregon for addiction treatment services from the state’s legal cannabis taxes.
“Oregon is almost the last in the nation in terms of drug treatment resources, even though we have a very high addiction rate,” said Blumenauer. “I was appalled that the Oregon Health Authority didn’t figure out a way to help people. There are millions of dollars that are now flowing, but it’s a year late, and at a time when we really need it.”
Blumenauer added that drug treatment will continue to be a funding allocation priority, which could help take some pressure off the frontline workers in hospitals.
Environmental protections
Since 2009, environmental protections in the Mt. Hood National Forest have remained virtually unchanged, yet the number of visitors to the area continue to rise. Although protections that were passed in the 2009 omnibus bill protected hundreds of thousands of acres of land, rivers and recreation areas, Blumenauer wants rules and regulations updated for the current times. On May 9, 2022,he introduced the Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge Recreation Enhancement and Conservation (REC) Act. The bill asks the Forest Service to collaborate with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs to “protect and enhance Tribal Treaty resources within agreed-upon Treaty Resource Emphasis Zones.” His proposal also includes enhanced recreation, transportation and conservation on Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge.
“We (Blumenauer and the county) have been working together on some of the transportation problems surrounding Mount Hood. We’re loving the mountain to death,” he said.
He is currently working to upgrade the Government Camp rest area with new restrooms and a new river crossing.
“These are projects that have significance far beyond the immediate neighborhood,” he said.
Blumenauer encourages readers to sign-up for his newsletter on his website for updates on the Congressman’s progress on multiple issues. For more information, visit his website at blumenauer.house.gov.
