PORTLAND — On May 9, Congressman Earl Blumenauer (OR-03) introduced the Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge Recreation Enhancement and Conservation (REC) Act. The bill contains a groundbreaking model of tribal co-management directing the Forest Service to co-develop a management plan with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs to protect and enhance Tribal Treaty resources within agreed-upon Treaty Resource Emphasis Zones. The co-management plan will be developed with public input, subject to all existing environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act. The legislation also enhances recreation, transportation, and conservation on Mount Hood and the Columbia River Gorge.
“Since 2002, when we began planning the first Mt. Hood Summit, I have listened carefully to hundreds of stakeholders and reviewed thousands of comments from people who live, work, and play in and around Mount Hood and the Gorge,” said Blumenauer.
“We also recognize that the federal government must improve its partnership with Native Americans,“ continued Blumenauer, “By working in partnership with Tribes to co-manage land and improve their ability to exercise treaty rights, we advance the stewardship and conservation of public lands. I am very pleased that our bill contains this first-in-the-nation provision that allows for federal-Tribal co-management of Treaty Resource Emphasis Zones.”
The bill also addresses the need for greater recreation planning and management both on Mount Hood and in the Columbia River Gorge, both of which have seen skyrocketing use over recent years. The proposed 350,000 acre expanded National Recreation Area will prioritize resources to accommodate the growing number of people visiting the area for recreational purposes. The bill requires a sustainable recreation management plan, including considerations for sustainable recreation, transportation, public safety, natural resource protection and enhancement. The bill similarly requires a sustainable recreation management plan for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, with considerations for socially, economically, and ecologically sustainable recreation planning, and infrastructure. The plans will be developed with public review and community involvement, including consultation with Tribal sovereigns.
The bill’s transportation section complements the sustainable recreation management planning efforts by creating Access Committees for the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge. The Committees will create comprehensive, coordinated, multi-jurisdictional plans to improve safe, equitable, and ecologically sustainable access to Mount Hood and the Gorge. These plans will prioritize reliable and user-friendly transportation and transit options; reduction of congestion on roadways; improvement for recreational access, public safety, and emergency personnel access; and sustainable funding. The committees will submit the plans to Congress and the appropriate state legislatures.
Wildfire is an ever-present reality on Mount Hood and in the Gorge. The bill requires a wildfire risk assessment for the Mt. Hood National Forest, the Columbia River Gorge, and any private, state, or tribal land adjacent to those areas. The assessment will evaluate possible sources of ignition, estimated impacts to natural resources, Tribal Treaty resources, and infrastructure, as well as contributing factors such as climate change and fire suppression. It also includes a plan to implement cost-effective, non-commercial, science-based restoration treatments and wildfire mitigation techniques informed by traditional indigenous ecological knowledge to improve wildfire resilience and reduce wildfire risk and damage.
In addition, the bill designates more than 7,500 acres of proposed Wilderness, 93 new miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers, and ensures adequate management and protection of the Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail, building on the conservation enhancements in the Omnibus Public Lands Management Act of 2009.
