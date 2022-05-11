The City of Bingen received additional state funding for the completion of a railroad “Quiet Zone,” the culmination of years-long lobbying for the upgrades necessary to eliminate train horns blaring through the small industrial town.
The Washington State Department of Transportation informed Bingen city officials that the 2022 supplemental transportation budget provided $726,412 for the project, totaling over $1.1 million in funding since 2019.
The funding comes from the Connecting Washington program of projects, according to a WSDOT letter sent to the City of Bingen informing of the funding.
City Administrator Krista Lomey said the funding will allow the City of Bingen to seek an engineering firm to work out a design, which will also partner with the state and Burlington-Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Once complete, a picture of the cost will become clearer, Lomey said.
Federal Railroad Administration requirements for installing a quiet zone includes either channelization of the road or quad-gates with flashing lights at the at-grade crossings on Walnut and Maple streets, Lomey said.
“I’m very, very, very excited to move forward,” she said, noting that work towards the completion of the quiet zone had been initially championed by retired Mayor Betty Barnes.
A quiet zone in the City of Bingen would mean trains passing through would no longer be required to use their horns when approaching railroad crossings.
