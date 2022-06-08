Last month the cities of Bingen and White Salmon submitted joint grant applications, request $200,000 from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to participate in a car-sharing program.
The Zero-emissions Access Project, or ZAP grant, provides funding for a zero-emissions car-share pilot program to support under-served and low-to moderate-income communities that have low access to public transportation or are in areas where emissions exceed regulatory standards, according to WSDOT.
The application is being supported by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, which is providing $20,000 as a match for the $200,000 request.
The two-year grant aims to expand access to clean-fuel transportation.
According to city officials, should WSDOT award the grant to either city, one would share with the other.
If WSDOT awards to White Salmon, the city plans to purchase three cars and host them at two points in White Salmon and one in Bingen, while if Bingen is awarded the grant, they plan to purchase one car for each city. Forth Mobility Development, a car-sharing program, would be the organization owning and insuring the vehicles. The company has recently partnered with Hood River for a car-sharing program, now in its second year of operation.
Discussion ensued around the eligibility of residents to use the vehicles at Bingen’s May 4 council meeting. According to City Administrator Krista Lomey, the cars would be available for anyone to use as long as they have signed up for the program. The program costs $4 or $8 depending on the type of vehicle used.
The grant program is set to award funds starting in July.
