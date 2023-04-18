Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state and a lion of state government, died Friday, April 14, according to U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.
He died while on a cruise with his wife. The cause of death has not yet been released.
Bradbury, 73, served as Oregon's 23rd secretary of state from 1999-2009. He formerly served in the Legislature and ran for governor in 2010.
He died while on a cruise with his wife. The cause of death has not yet been released.
Bradbury, 73, served as Oregon’s 23rd secretary of state from 1999-2009. He formerly served in the Legislature and ran for governor in 2010.
Gov. Ted Kulongoski appointed him to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council in 2010.
“The passing of Bill Bradbury is a devastating loss for his family and loved ones, and for the entire State of Oregon, which he served in many capacities over a lifetime devoted to building a better Oregon,” Merkley wrote Friday, April 14. “Bill was a close friend who served in the Oregon State Legislature for many years. As Oregon State Senate President he showed excellent leadership skills, was an unwavering champion on environmental issues — especially surrounding salmon and watershed restoration — and fought every day for small businesses and rural and coastal Oregonians.”
Willie Smith, who serves as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, posted a remembrance of Bradbury on Instagram early Saturday.
“Bill Bradbury was an Oregon treasure! He had a spirit and an energy that was infectious and so much fun to be around. Learning of his passing is incredibly sad, but he lived an incredible, purposeful and fulfilling life. My time managing his re-election campaign as secretary of state was so educational and meaningful for me, and the team he assembled. Thanks for all you did for me and our state, Bill Bradbury! You will be missed.”
Bradbury served in the Legislature from 1981-1995, and then served as secretary of state.
