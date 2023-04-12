CGN calendar
Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash

BINGEN — April marks National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and National Crime Victims’ Rights week. Programs for Peaceful Living in Klickitat County would like to share information and opportunities for you to support your friends, family, and community.

The first month of awareness is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The United States designated April SAAM since 2001, however the groundwork for recognizing and preventing sexual violence goes back to grassroots movements and in the 1970’s when the very first women’s rape crisis center was opened in the Bay Area. Soon after, sexual assault awareness heightened and state coalitions and agencies providing services began forming.