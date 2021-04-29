Hood River County
Get your COVID-19 vaccination at the Hood River County Health Department Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, no appointment necessary — ages 18 and over, Johnson & Jonson vaccine.
Their team plans walk in / drive in COVID vaccine clinics as the norm, without booking appointments first — their priority is in making it easy for people to get the vaccine.
For other vaccine and testing updates, visit hrccovid19.org/ or call 541-387-6911.
Wasco County
A Pfizer vaccine clinic is scheduled for Friday, April 30 at Fort Dalles Readiness Center from 4-7 p.m. and is open to those 16 and older. Openings are still available; book at www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine or call 541-506-2600.
