Apland Jewelers in downtown Hood River has an open suitcase for the community to fill with books to support the initiation of a library at a Maasai Children’s School in northern Tanzania, where more than 800 children attend.
“Visiting the Maasai Tribe children’s school was a truly enlightening experience for me,” said Ken Apland, president of Apland Jewelers. “These children have such a hunger to learn but don’t have the tools with which to do it, yet in America we have all the tools at our fingertips.”
Apland Jewelers has supplied an empty suitcase for customers and local community members to fill with books for the Kitarini Maasai Children’s School. Children aged 5-12 attend the school located in the rural Longido region of northern Tanzania, near the Kenyan border. The goal is to fill the suitcase with 50 books. The books can be picture books, early reader chapter books, workbooks, or coloring books.
Apland will also be delivering school supplies to an orphanage, the Mwatate Children’s Home.
Anyone desiring to contribute can bring book donations to Apland Jewelers before July 7.
