Raffle tickets are on sale now for the annual CASA playhouse fundraiser, pictured above. Proceeds support the agency’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. Tickets are available at gorgecasa.org, along with a full list of rules.
Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has started selling tickets for the nonprofit’s annual playhouse raffle to support the agency’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. One lucky person will be the winner of this one-of-a-kind playhouse valued at $6,500.
This year’s presenting sponsors are Copper West Real Estate and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. The playhouse was built by Jeff Hardman with support provided by The Dee Mill and Piatt Construction. Materials to build the playhouse were donated by Tum-A-Lum. The front door mural was painted by Courtney Richards from Arts in Education of the Gorge.
Entry into the raffle is $20 for one ticket or $50 for three. The winning ticket will be drawn on July 14 at noon at Columbia Gorge CASA and streamed live on Columbia Gorge CASA’s Facebook page. Tickets are available at gorgecasa.org, along with a full list of rules.
“It is exciting to see how the community has latched on to supporting this event over the years,” said Executive Director Christopher Janetzko. “We are thrilled to have three times as many financial sponsors are we did last year. We are incredibly thankful for their support of our mission. Now I can’t wait to see how many raffle tickets we sell!”
Financial sponsors of the playhouse raffle include Copper West Real Estate, Mid-Columbia Health Foundation, Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, State Farm — Jared Langford, Waste Connections, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Columbia River Insurance, Hanlon Development, and Wilinda Blueberry Patch.
CASA is partially funded through grant contracts with United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the State of Oregon.
