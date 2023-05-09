2023 CASA playhouse raffle

Raffle tickets are on sale now for the annual CASA playhouse fundraiser, pictured above. Proceeds support the agency’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. Tickets are available at gorgecasa.org, along with a full list of rules.

 Photo courtesy CASA

Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has started selling tickets for the nonprofit’s annual playhouse raffle to support the agency’s advocacy for abused and neglected children. One lucky person will be the winner of this one-of-a-kind playhouse valued at $6,500.

This year’s presenting sponsors are Copper West Real Estate and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. The playhouse was built by Jeff Hardman with support provided by The Dee Mill and Piatt Construction. Materials to build the playhouse were donated by Tum-A-Lum. The front door mural was painted by Courtney Richards from Arts in Education of the Gorge.

