Emily Styles skis, mountain bikes, climbs and foils — but always with a helmet. 

Emily Styles remembers the first time she heard of LoveYourBrain. Back in 2014, the organization’s founder Kevin Pearce gave a presentation about the life-changing brain injury he sustained while snowboarding a high-level trick in the superpipe. Years post-recovery he co-created LoveYourBrain, a nonprofit that aims to improve the quality of life for those affected by a brain injury and increase overall awareness about the importance of brain health.

“I remember sitting there thinking I’ll never need this information, but here we are,” laughed Styles.

LoveYourBrain fundraiser, organized by Emily Styles, at evo Hood River.
