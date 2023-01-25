Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Emily Styles remembers the first time she heard of LoveYourBrain. Back in 2014, the organization’s founder Kevin Pearce gave a presentation about the life-changing brain injury he sustained while snowboarding a high-level trick in the superpipe. Years post-recovery he co-created LoveYourBrain, a nonprofit that aims to improve the quality of life for those affected by a brain injury and increase overall awareness about the importance of brain health.
“I remember sitting there thinking I’ll never need this information, but here we are,” laughed Styles.
Styles is the systems program manager for Chill Foundation (Chill.org), an organization started by the Burton family to get more youth involvement with boardsports.
A couple of years ago Styles sustained a severe concussion while mountain biking and found herself a participant in the LoveYourBrain program. “The organization helped me connect to people with injuries like mine to share resource information,” explained Styles. “I needed speech-language pathologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, neurology specialists. These resources were hard to find on my own.”
To give back to the nonprofit that helped her towards recovery, Styles organized a fundraiser that included a raffle, panel discussion, and screening of the film, ‘The Crash Reel.’ Creating connections in the gorge is also at the heart of the event. “I also want people to know they have access to a community that understands what it feels like to have an injury like that,” she stated. “You’re not alone.”
The event took place at evo Hood River.
Evo is a leading online retailer of outdoor gear and fashion apparel including rentals and service. The store is located in Hood River at 1235 State Street, next to Kickstand Coffee and Kitchen.
“When evo opened our Hood River location one of our main goals was to create an inclusive gathering space,” said Isabelle Zaik, evo Community Coordinator. “This event created an amazing space to talk about brain health and create a safe inclusive space for individuals affected by head injuries and for people wanting to learn how to avoid one.”
The proceeds from the raffle tickets all went towards the nonprofit. Donations included gear and goodies from Immersion Research, Slingshot Kiteboarding, Faction Skis, Transition Bikes, Ion Bike, Anon Optics, and Ride Engine. One of the biggest prizes of the night was a one-on-one session from Professional Mountain Bike Coach Bekah Rottenburg through Brave Endeavors.
KickStand Coffee & Kitchen also donated $1 from every specialty cocktail in the month of January, as well as proceeds from every Pfriem IPA sold on the event night.
The panelist of local health professionals included Machi Yoga Owner Alejandra Retamales, Sports Physical Therapist Gregory Jorgensen, and Smith Optics Snow Category Manager Tucker Barney.
“Helmets protect who you are as a person,” stated Barney. “I’ve had friends and family hurt their head and wake up completely different.” Noting that brain injuries can still occur while wearing a helmet, “I would say if you have a head injury, it would be substantially worse without a helmet.
The evening ended with a screening of ‘The Crash Reel.’ The film follows the story of LoveYourBrain’s founder Kevin Pearce’s road to the Vancouver Winter Olympics and that subsequent crash that altered his life forever.
“I was absolutely moved by Kevin’s story,” said Andre Landau, an attendee of the event. “At the height of his game, that crash still happened. I have friends with traumatic brain injuries, and have had close calls myself, but this film made me think about the full picture of family support and how our personal decisions affect our loved ones.”
“Emily [Styles] nailed it with a combo of trauma awareness, a discussion about the right equipment to mitigate risks, and sharing Kevin’s story about what can happen even with the best training and prep. The journey only starts with the injury,” added Landau.
