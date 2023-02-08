Labor Day fires in 2020

Heavy smoke from the Labor Day fires in 2020 limits visibility in downtown The Dalles to a couple of blocks. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

Air quality data in the Gorge is much more prevalent now, thanks to local grant-driven efforts that were spurred by the dangerous air quality spike during the 2020 Labor Day fires. And that data increase will make it easier to give timely, localized health warnings about dangerous levels of smoke to the public.

That 2020 fire was a galvanizing moment for Lauren Kraemer, an OSU Extension faculty in The Dalles. “It felt like a public health crisis on top of COVID,” she said. At points during the fire, the Gorge had the worst air quality in the world.