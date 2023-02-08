Air quality data in the Gorge is much more prevalent now, thanks to local grant-driven efforts that were spurred by the dangerous air quality spike during the 2020 Labor Day fires. And that data increase will make it easier to give timely, localized health warnings about dangerous levels of smoke to the public.
That 2020 fire was a galvanizing moment for Lauren Kraemer, an OSU Extension faculty in The Dalles. “It felt like a public health crisis on top of COVID,” she said. At points during the fire, the Gorge had the worst air quality in the world.
It spurred her own growing interest and understanding of what’s in smoke and how bad it is for us to breathe, “and trying to figure out, ‘What do we do about it.’”
Not too long ago, there was just one air quality monitor for Wasco and Hood River counties, located at St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles. It meant that during a fire in Cascade Locks, like the Eagle Creek fire in 2017, for example, the only air quality data was coming from the Oregon DEQ monitor at St. Mary’s 40 miles away.
Making it worse, Kraemer said, they learned the DEQ monitors were only accurate within a couple miles. A second DEQ monitor was placed in Hood River at West Side Fire Department in August of 2020.
She, Claire Rawson and Paul Lindberg met literally just “after the smoke cleared” from the 2020 Labor Day fires, and set about rectifying the dearth of air quality data. “We were just talking and decided we need more data so we can provide better education and public health warnings,” Kraemer said.
What resulted was a grant that has paid for what will ultimately be 10 air quality monitors spread throughout the two counties. Currently, nine are in place and uploading data, which can be accessed by visiting aqi.espacelabs.us.
The new monitors are much simpler and cheaper than the DEQ monitors. They update data every five minutes, compared to every 12 hours for the DEQ monitors, Kraemer said.
They are not as sophisticated as the DEQ monitors, which can gather all kinds of information on all kinds of particulates, Kraemer said.
These new monitors, from E::Spacelabs out of Bend, do pick up particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), which are tiny particles in the air that are two and one-half microns or less in width. They are so tiny that 40 PM 2.5 particles could fit crosswise on a single strand of hair, Kraemer said.
The monitors detect these particulates, but can’t identify what kind of particulate they are, she said. They gather air quality data within a two-mile radius, depending on topography.
Particulate problems
These particles are so tiny they can be breathed deeply into the lungs and get into the blood stream affecting the organs and exacerbating existing chronic health conditions, she said.
Typical smoke symptoms are thought of as watery eyes, sneezing and scratchy throat. But there can also be long term damage that can increase cancer risk. There are even genetic issues from longtime chronic smoke exposure, she said. Some smoke damage can still be felt a year later.
Lots of toxins can bind to the PM 2.5 particles, introducing them into the body as well.
“It’s not like we’re just trying to avoid itchy eyes. It can be really bad over the long term to have 10-20 days of smoke inhalation over the summer,” Kraemer said.
The monitor grant, from the Knight Cancer Institute, is for cancer prevention, and they showed the connection between air pollutants and lung cancer and other cancers to justify purchasing the air quality monitors, Kraemer said.
Widespread monitoring
The monitors are, or will be, in a broad distribution of locations: In Mosier, Maupin, Dufur, and various places across The Dalles in Wasco County, and in Cascade Locks, Parkdale, Hood River, and Wy’east Middle School in Hood River County.
There is one monitor at each major population site in both counties, said Kraemer, whose formal title is associate professor of practice at OSU Extension, in the department of Family and Community Health.
“Our goal is that at least the schools, number one, would be able to look at the monitors so they could make a decision about kids being outside for recess and afterschool activities and sports,” Kraemer said.
The schools at Cascade Locks, Parkdale, and Hood River Middle School and Wy’east Middle School host the monitors, as do Dufur and Maupin schools.
Part of the school focus is that children are more susceptible to poor air quality, she said. “They actually breathe in more particles by volume in their tiny bodies and they aren’t done developing yet.”
In Wasco County, a number of monitors are also at orchards, since workers are another vulnerable group because they are outside with limited protections.
Future projects
Local partners also applied for three other grants, all part of a funding package for smoke work, she said. Two of the other grants were from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. One will pay for a community response plan to better plan for and communicate about smoke events in the Gorge.
Those events will mostly be around wildfire smoke, but they also hope to include prescribe burns and agricultural burns and inversions, Kraemer said.
The team had a community-wide listening session scheduled for Feb. 3 over Zoom. The session shared information about smoke and PM 2.5, the new monitoring sites, and gained feedback from participants about the types of messages they would like to receive and through which channels during future smoke events.
The team was also finalizing a community response plan survey that was live on Feb. 3 and shared at the listening session and on OSU Extension social media and websites.
The culminating event for that planning process will take place in late spring, when they will host a mock tabletop disaster drill to put the plan into action.
The effort will include input from schools, emergency management and public health.
“That’s something we’re really excited about because we’d like to practice that and see where the snags are,” she said. “So we can make sure messages are getting heard or seen or listened to.”
The second DEQ grant is for alternatives to burning and smoke mitigation, which was received by the Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District. That is paying for pilot projects in Hood River County for now, with hopes to expand it Gorge-wide.
That project is using an air curtain incinerator, which is like a big cage that holds orchard pruning and forest debris and burns it at such high heat it reduces the amount of smoke released into the air, Kraemer said.
Another pilot project is doing mastication, when wood is chipped instead of burned. The grant paid for chipping on forestland and for homeowners.
The final grant was through the United Way of the Columbia Willamette and it was applied for by The Next Door Inc. That funded outreach and enrollment support for the Everbridge system, which provides emergency notices. To update your own information or sign up for alerts, visit oralert.gov.
The goal is enrolling more people for emergency notifications, specifically people who are harder to reach, as well as Spanish speakers. The Next Door Inc is conducting targeted outreach.
•••
There were no major wildfires in the Gorge in 2022. “We lucked out,” Kraemer said. But we will be having hotter, longer, dryer summers in the future, “so we do need to be on this leading edge of preparing and planning now.”
That means having pre-planned messages already developed and communications channels already established so “we can just push a button and say, ‘Here’s what you need to do.’”
