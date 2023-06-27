On June 21, Congressman Cliff Bentz (OR-02) announced that the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries is hosting a field hearing in Richland, Wash., on June 26 (after press time). The hearing was titled, “The Northwest at Risk: The Environmentalist’s Effort to Destroy Navigation, Transportation, and Access to Reliable Power.”
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to hold a Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Congressional field hearing in Richland, Washington focusing on the future of the four Lower Snake River dams,” said Bentz. “These multi-billion-dollar energy and transportation facilities provide irreplaceable benefits not only to the citizens of Washington and Idaho, but to the entire western United States. The hearing will highlight how the Biden Administration, through abuse of the administrative process, use of ‘sue and settle’ tactics, failure to defend the interests of the Northwest, and selective use of science to achieve political rather than biologically sound solutions, is advancing an agenda of economic and community destruction while doing nothing for our fish.”
