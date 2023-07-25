AgWest Farm Credit, a cooperative lending association focused exclusively on financing the agricultural industry, recently announced a new grant program that provides start-up funds to individuals just beginning their agricultural businesses. Through this program, successful applicants will receive a one-time $15,000 grant to support their operation’s growth. This program was designed for motivated producers who have a vision for their new business and a sound plan, yet lack the funds to put their plans into action.
“The New Producer Grant program was created to celebrate the ingenuity and passion among new producers and to help them kick-start their operation,” said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of AgWest. “Helping new producers get started is important not only for the future of agriculture, but because it’s the right thing to do.”
Frequently, the greatest barrier to those beginning an agricultural operation is a lack of start-up funds. Through the New Producer Grant, AgWest is helping new producers financially, while also coming alongside these individuals to provide support through educational resources.
“Getting started in agriculture can be overwhelming and present significant challenges,” said Littlefield. “As an organization that invests deeply in the industries we serve and in our local communities, we are delighted to offer this program to help new producers connect, build relationships and thrive.”
The deadline to apply for this program is August 31. Applications may be submitted online at AgWestFC.com/new-producer-grant. To apply, individuals must prepare a business plan, cash flow budget and a one-page essay that describes how they will use the funds to achieve their operational goals. More information and resources to assist with the application process are available on the AgWest website. Award winners will be notified by September.
Commented