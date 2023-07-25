AgWest Farm Credit, a cooperative lending association focused exclusively on financing the agricultural industry, recently announced a new grant program that provides start-up funds to individuals just beginning their agricultural businesses. Through this program, successful applicants will receive a one-time $15,000 grant to support their operation’s growth. This program was designed for motivated producers who have a vision for their new business and a sound plan, yet lack the funds to put their plans into action.

“The New Producer Grant program was created to celebrate the ingenuity and passion among new producers and to help them kick-start their operation,” said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of AgWest. “Helping new producers get started is important not only for the future of agriculture, but because it’s the right thing to do.”