Aging in the Gorge Alliance has begun discussion groups for its 2022 community reads project.

“Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by U.S. Surgeon General and author Dr. Vivek Murthy, addresses the importance of community and connection and offers practical solutions to the overlooked epidemic of social isolation, said an AGA press release.

Dr. Vivek Murthy

