Aging in the Gorge Alliance has begun discussion groups for its 2022 community reads project.
“Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World,” by U.S. Surgeon General and author Dr. Vivek Murthy, addresses the importance of community and connection and offers practical solutions to the overlooked epidemic of social isolation, said an AGA press release.
Distribution of the books — 70 in English and 70 in Spanish — began in July, thanks to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and the Gorge Community Foundation. The books were made available at local libraries and adult centers, among others.
Now, the Gorge community is invited to attend one of the following discussion groups to explore how loneliness and isolation impacts local residents.
“The Aging in the Gorge Alliance/Alianza de la Tercera Edad (AGA/ATE) offers this opportunity to individuals and groups to explore the unique questions, challenges, and solidarity that come up when we discuss the hidden impact of loneliness on our health, and the social power of community,” continued the press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a period of extreme difficulties, isolation, and loss. AGA/ATE recognizes the importance of sharing our stories to build understanding and support. This year’s Community Book Reading campaign will give communities a platform to engage in challenging, insightful, and transformative conversations.”
Several chapters of the book “Juntos (Together)” will be broadcast on Radio Tierra; tune in at radiotierra.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.