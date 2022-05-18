Lisa Gambee, Wasco County clerk and elections officer, was more than a little busy last week as ballots began to arrive and election staff began the complicated work of logging, tracking and verifying them.
Process details vary between counties, depending on needs and resources, but all focus on how to ensure every legal vote received is accurately counted. Their tools are secure rooms, staff and a careful system of fail safes and double checks.
In Wasco County, election operations are split between two secure rooms: The main office is on the first floor of the Wasco County Courthouse and serves as a staging and customer service area. It’s here that replacement ballots are issued and printed for those who did not receive their ballot, or their ballot was damaged, provided they have already registered to vote. This can be done even on election day, although the voter has to insure the ballot is received by the 8 p.m. deadline.
It’s also here in the main office that voter’s ballots are received, and logged onto “ballot control sheets,” the first in a series of steps each ballot will go through before it leaves the room.
The sheets allow election workers to track a ballot by number all the way through the vetting process. Every signature must be checked against the ballot number, to assure the correct voter has signed and returned the ballot; then each signature has to be verified individually, using the signature provided on the voter’s registration card.
If a signature doesn’t match, or there is no signature, a letter is sent to alert the voter, who can then come to the clerk’s office and resolve the error.
Once each ballot has been verified or “perfected,” election workers begin “breaking the back” of the ballots, which creates a perforation in the envelope that allows the number of ballots within the envelop to be counted. Again, voters are notified of any problems encountered with their ballot.
The “ballot control sheet” keeps track of every step of the process, as groups of ballots go through the system of checks and balances and are ready to count. “We track the numbers at ever step,” Gambee noted.
Unlike most counties, where the entire election process is done in a single secure office area, Wasco County splits the process between two rooms, the second being a secure room in the basement where the actual counting is done.
To ensure security as the ballots are transported to the counting room, ballots are locked into large metal cages. “I explained the cages to a clerk in another county, they laughed and said, ‘Our ballots are free range,’” she said with a laugh.
Of course security is no laughing matter, she said. “There are a lot more physical threats now that we have to consider,” she explained.
So on election day, the ballots are taken downstairs for tabulation in a locked cart to a second secure room, where ballots are place on shelves marked “Ready to Count.”
When counting begins, ballots are scanned by the group, just as they are represented as a group on the “ballot control sheet.” A bold note is scanned first, warning against scanning them again, then the ballots are fed through a tabulator — it looks like a small office scanner — via an automatic tray.
As each group is scanned and checked, they are placed on yet another shelf, this one marked “Do not scan again.” The entire process can be monitored by live video streamed online.
It’s a process used by the county since 2017.
•••
On Monday, May 10, the tabulation system was run through a formal public test, the first of many. A logic and accuracy test, 45 test ballots were tabulated and the results cross-checked by two members of the public. It was the first of several formal tests. “We do a lot of testing, making sure ballots get read properly, making sure the system is working,” Gambee said. The next test will be made prior to running the first ballots, and again after the count.
This year’s count was accurate.
In counting the real election, the scanners will report not just votes, but “overvotes” as well. When a voter marks the incorrect oval on the ballot, or changes their mind, they are asked to cross out the incorrect oval and fill in the correct oval. The tabulator can’t differentiate between the two, but flag the “overvote” so election officials can look at the actual ballot to determine the voters intent. The image is presented on the computer, but the ballot number is available if a direct, physical check of the ballot is needed.
Overly faint votes and other anomalies are also flagged by the system.
•••
On election day, Gambee will be circulating between the upstairs office and the basement counting room all day, and likely into the night, answering questions, helping check results and making sure every residents vote is counted. In 2016, election workers were on site counting ballots until 4 a.m.
Gambee anticipates an easier county this year, due to the system upgrades done in 2017.
Editor’s note: Results of the May 17 Primary Election, tabulated after the print deadline for this issue, can be found online at www.gorgenews.com, and will be printed in the May 25 print edition.
