HOOD RIVER — The A05 Annex FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) team competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition at Clackamas Industrial Academy with 35 other teams at the beginning of March. A05, named after its small birthplace at Hood River Valley High School, ended in fifth place.
Their 115-pound robot zooms around a basketball-court-sized playing field to deliver cones and blocks to shelves and poles, said a press release. They have been working hard designing, building, and programming to have a sleek robot with autonomous vision systems and speedy driving.
The team has been working hard over recent years to make an impact in their local community of Hood River, said a press release. “Part of this competition is the teams showing the judges their community outreach. A05 has spent the last year bringing elementary robotics back to the Gorge by mentoring and helping coach five local FLL (FIRST Lego League) teams and running a regional FLL tournament in January.”
A05 students are also working to expand Unified Robotics, a program that creates teams of A05 students and differently-abled students, and plans to have a competition for those teams in May in addition to another FLL tournament.
Team members continue to help with local STEM nights and the Hood River County School District’s FAB Bus. This outreach allowed the team to win the Impact Award for this competition, guaranteeing them a place at the district competition.
“They hope their work will land them a ticket to the World FRC competition in April,” said a press release.
To learn more about the team and their work, visit a05annex.org. The team also has an explanatory video about their work in the district at youtu.be/cx45ruQ1mAE.
The team is always looking for more students, mentors, and donations to continue their work at making an impact in Hood River County and beyond. Visit the website, above, for details.
