AO5 Annex 2023

Hood River Valley High School’s AO5 Annex earned the Impact award at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Clackamas earlier this month.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The A05 Annex FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) team competed in the FIRST Robotics Competition at Clackamas Industrial Academy with 35 other teams at the beginning of March. A05, named after its small birthplace at Hood River Valley High School, ended in fifth place.

Their 115-pound robot zooms around a basketball-court-sized playing field to deliver cones and blocks to shelves and poles, said a press release. They have been working hard designing, building, and programming to have a sleek robot with autonomous vision systems and speedy driving.