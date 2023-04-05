‘A Walking Testimony’: Mental health advocate visits The Dalles

Mental health advocate and social media figure Kyndal Ray Edwards, aka “A Walking Testimony,” worked his way through the Gorge this last weekend while on his journey to walk across America “for mental health awareness, recovery and Habits 365.” According to the A Walking Testimony Facebook page, Oregon marks state number 12 of 13 in Edwards’ voyage across the nation.
According to a May 2022 post on his Facebook page, Edwards’ campaign across the country began on Jan. 1, 2022, with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean on the Jacksonville Beach Pier in Jacksonville Fla., where Edwards is from. He intends to finish his journey with his feet in the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, Wash., on April 12 this year, the day that will officially mark four years of sobriety for Edwards.
According to the post, Edwards spent years in and out of jail and prison while dealing with addiction and struggling with mental health. It is not only his personal experience, but his desire to reach others who are currently struggling with addiction and mental health issues that has kept Edwards on his journey. As he’s made his way across the country, he wears a shirt printed with 180 names of people who have died from drug overdose or suicide. “The 180 specifically stands for taking a 180 degree turn in the opposite direction from the things that are destroying so many lives and taking the lives of the people that we love and care about,” said the post. “I walk as somebody that over the last 13 years of my life I personally have dealt with depression, addiction and a life of crime … most definitely not proud of it, but going through all of that made me the man I am today, to come out here and do what I’m doing for the people that are still struggling that don’t have to, and for inspiration for the ones who want to.”
While tenacious in his journey, the (foot)path hasn’t always been smooth. According to the post, Edwards has run into his fair share of obstacles along the way, including flat tires on the cart he pushes that holds his camping and food supplies, a truck that had been storing his cart for him being stolen and having to retrieve it, harsh weather, including walking in 105 degree heat with no shade, and getting a hernia that required him to take a two month break from his walk while he recovered from surgery.
“Through this journey, I try to show resilience and strength and perseverance, through any struggle that gets thrown at me without going back to the lifestyle that destroyed me,” said the post.
Since starting his journey, Edwards has documented his experiences on social media, including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. His Facebook page currently has 8.6 thousand followers, with his Tiktok, kyndalrayy, currently sitting at 44,000. Along with the progress he makes, Edwards often shares morning prayers with his followers before starting off on his walking for the day, and has posted meet-ups with followers and well-wishers he meets along the way. According to the post, something Edwards learned on this journey is “despite what you see on the news and T.V., (he promises) there is more good people than bad in the world. We should all live with kindness even towards strangers because you never know what anyone is going through at any given time.”
According to an April 1 post on the A Walking Testimony Facebook page, Edwards currently plans on continuing through the Gorge until he crosses over the Glenn Jackson Memorial Bridge from Portland to Vancouver, officially marking Oregon as completed and starting the final leg of his journey to Long Beach.
According to the May 2022 Facebook post, Edwards’ mission statement is, “If I can keep one person from putting a gun to their head and pulling the trigger or putting a needle in their arm not knowing that they will never wake up again then I did my job. And more lives saved the better.”