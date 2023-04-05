 Skip to main content
‘A Walking Testimony’: Mental health advocate visits The Dalles

Kyndal Ray Edwards

Mental health advocate and social media figure Kyndal Ray Edwards pauses for a photo on I-84 while on his way from The Dalles to Hood River Sunday morning 

 Kelsie Cowart photo

Mental health advocate and social media figure Kyndal Ray Edwards, aka “A Walking Testimony,” worked his way through the Gorge this last weekend while on his journey to walk across America “for mental health awareness, recovery and Habits 365.” According to the A Walking Testimony Facebook page, Oregon marks state number 12 of 13 in Edwards’ voyage across the nation.

According to a May 2022 post on his Facebook page, Edwards’ campaign across the country began on Jan. 1, 2022, with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean on the Jacksonville Beach Pier in Jacksonville Fla., where Edwards is from. He intends to finish his journey with his feet in the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, Wash., on April 12 this year, the day that will officially mark four years of sobriety for Edwards.