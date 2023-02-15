Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Gorge is on the move! Whether headed on a daily commute to and from work, or heading to a favorite spot for weekend recreation, the Gorge sees a lot of traffic each day. Most of that is in the form of cars. Take a step back and you begin to notice that America’s grand obsession with cars is just as blatant in the Gorge. On the one hand, cars are great, offering “freedom,” speed, and ease of access amidst an auto-centric society.
But having as many cars on the road as there are people living in this region brings a whole host of problems: Parking, the cost of gas (especially mid-2022), maintenance, deadly traffic accidents, and pollution including noise, light, air, water and soil pollution. Love them or hate them, cars can seem unavoidable (especially in more rural areas), a necessity and the present — albeit less than ideal — reality.
But a Gorge with (certainly) fewer (dare I say even, no?!) cars, is possible and could have a huge positive impact if planned through thoughtfully. If your first reaction is to scoff at wistful austere fantasies stuck in the days of horse and buggy, then this article is for you!
Already, alternatives such as public transit, walking, and biking are becoming more accessible in the Gorge, these forms are often collectively referred to as “active transport.” This August, cyclists will finally be able to bike from Portland to Mosier on a dedicated bike path just as new urban bike and walking paths are forming in cities throughout the Gorge. When I visited The Dalles last month, I noticed that new bike-lane markings set aside a car-free path to get from Grocery Outlet to Home Depot. A major improvement over my days of near-death grocery runs!
Public transit options have also dramatically increased in the past half-decade thanks to the GOrge Pass. For a $40 yearly pass, you can travel without limit from The Dalles to Portland, White Salmon to Mt. Hood Meadows, or Cascade Locks to Dog Mountain Trailhead, and more, with buses running regularly and few transfers in-between. Recreation, grocery shopping, and work commutes are increasingly doable on a Gorge bus line. Yet, there are still gaps. Late-evening and weekend service is not available for much of the Gorge and there are many smaller communities that have yet to gain access.
Spending tax dollars to improve car-free travel — yes even in the rural Gorge — is important for a lot of reasons. People who are, for a multitude of reasons (medical, legal, financial, educational, etc.) unable to drive have long relied on public transit, biking, or walking to access daily services we take for granted.
I’d argue that guaranteeing freedom of movement is required if you truly want a free society. That freedom might not be free, but in the long run, it does pay for itself. I’d bet the Walmart in Hood River alone has Mount Adams Transportation to thank for a couple thousand dollars of sales each month. And local small-businesses even more so.
There are numerous health benefits too. Reducing the number of vehicle miles traveled would slash greenhouse gas pollution. The largest source of emissions in both Washington and Oregon is transportation, mostly from gas-powered cars. While a growing prevalence of electric vehicles (EVs) may help reduce urban pollution, they still take five to 15 times the space as pedestrian or public transport traffic would. EVs are also not as physically or financially accessible as active transport, and embody a sizable amount of material and energy inputs.
Low-occupancy motorized vehicles are undoubtedly going to be sticking around for a while, and in the short run, that’s probably necessary. (Don’t expect a bike powered ambulance crew to be arriving on scene anytime soon). But envisioning a safer, healthier, cheaper, and more accessible urban — and rural — environment to get around in starts today.
The cities of The Dalles, White Salmon and Hood River are currently, or will soon be, in the process of updating their Transportation System Plans. If you want more sidewalks, transit or bike lanes, send an email or show up at a public meeting. In addition, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is heading up the Gorge Regional Transit strategy which is looking at ways to consolidate and enhance transit services within the Gorge. Consider sharing your interests and perspective. It’s time to get involved, so we can get moving!
Peter Fink lives in White Salmon where he works with fellow residents on planning an equitable response to our changing climate.
To submit a column for the Our Changing Climate series, contact Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 109.
Possible topics could include: How do you navigate the changing climate? What steps should we be taking to make a more resilient community? Where do you see change already happening and do you see some sort of change for the better currently in formation?
