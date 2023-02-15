A Changing Climate

A car-free city center could ultimately have a positive impact on local economies and public safety. Photo taken in downtown White Salmon on Halloween.

 Peter Fink photo

The Gorge is on the move! Whether headed on a daily commute to and from work, or heading to a favorite spot for weekend recreation, the Gorge sees a lot of traffic each day. Most of that is in the form of cars. Take a step back and you begin to notice that America’s grand obsession with cars is just as blatant in the Gorge. On the one hand, cars are great, offering “freedom,” speed, and ease of access amidst an auto-centric society.

But having as many cars on the road as there are people living in this region brings a whole host of problems: Parking, the cost of gas (especially mid-2022), maintenance, deadly traffic accidents, and pollution including noise, light, air, water and soil pollution. Love them or hate them, cars can seem unavoidable (especially in more rural areas), a necessity and the present — albeit less than ideal — reality.

A Mount Adams Transportation (MATS) bus makes the rounds in White Salmon.
CGN Peter Fink

Peter Fink lives in White Salmon, where he works with fellow residents on planning an equitable response to our changing climate.