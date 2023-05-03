Hood River-White Salmon bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon bridge over the Columbia River.

HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River and the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project announced they have officially received a portion of the $75 million from Senate Bill 5200 and Washington State Legislature as part of the Move Ahead Washington initiative. The announcement comes nearly 100 years after the Oregon-Washington Bridge Company declared plans for the current bridge on April 12, 1923. With the release of funds, the project has secured roughly 35% of their total funding goal set at $520 million.

The project will receive portions the money over the next six years, or three biennia. From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025, they will have $15 million that will be dedicated towards the preliminary engineering and hire the progressive design build consultant and contractor. In the next biennium (July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027) they will get another $30 million installment, with the last and final $30 million coming on July 1, 2027.