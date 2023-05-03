Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River and the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project announced they have officially received a portion of the $75 million from Senate Bill 5200 and Washington State Legislature as part of the Move Ahead Washington initiative. The announcement comes nearly 100 years after the Oregon-Washington Bridge Company declared plans for the current bridge on April 12, 1923. With the release of funds, the project has secured roughly 35% of their total funding goal set at $520 million.
The project will receive portions the money over the next six years, or three biennia. From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025, they will have $15 million that will be dedicated towards the preliminary engineering and hire the progressive design build consultant and contractor. In the next biennium (July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027) they will get another $30 million installment, with the last and final $30 million coming on July 1, 2027.
“I am very pleased that we were able to return the $75 million bridge funding back into the next three biennia, including $15 million in 2023-2025,” said Sen. Curtis King, who has been active and involved in the bridge replacement efforts. “Our hope is that the Oregon Legislature will be able to provide additional funding for this project. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the project moves forward in a timely manner.”
Port of Hood River Commissioner and Bi-State Working Group Chair Mike Fox shared his gratitude for King.
“I know I speak for the entire Bi-State Working Group in acknowledging how much we appreciate Sen. King’s commitment and support for this project, and we trust that Oregon will step up to the plate with funding as well,” he said.
The proposed Oregon Senate Bill 431 is projected to award $125 million, but Project Director Mike Shannon says nothing is guaranteed yet.
“We don’t have anything definitive yet. But we’re hopeful that when Oregon comes to the end of their session in June, that we will see them advance at least a portion of that $125 million if not all of it,” he said.
Through conversations with the Oregon legislature and the Oregon Department of Transportation, to better ensure funding from the state, local investment is needed. The Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) have taken steps to begin building reserves and have completed the formation of a new bridge authority.
On April 26, the last signature was obtained on the Commission Formation Agreement (CFA) for the new Hood River White Salmon Bridge Authority (HRWSBA), an action that gives them sole ownership of the new bridge and will dissolve the BSWG when the new authority’s charter goes into effect on July 1. Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood confirmed that as of April 26 all agencies have signed the agreement, and the new bridge authority will become official on July 1. Shannon said key next steps are for, Hood River and Klickitat County to adopt their nomination and appointment process to establish the first six directors of the new authority. The new authority will have equal representation from both Oregon and Washington.
Though the increase of tolls is not finalized, port staffers expect an increase before the end of the year.
“We’re pulling all the information together right now to get public input. And we will be conducting outreach very soon,” said Shannon.
All money collected from the increase will go straight into the account connected to the new bridge authority in order to be eligible for a low interest TIFIA loan.
In other news, the port is launching a two-month pilot program to test toll system capacities for cashless tolling beginning on May 1. The program will only be active during “off-peak” hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The port says BreezeBy customers will be unaffected. For those crossing during off-peak hours there will be two options: Pay online or pay by mail. Previously, the port has charged a $3 ancillary fee for patrons who chose to pay by mail, but with the pilot program implementation they have waived the fees. Toll amounts are calculated based on the vehicle type and number of axles.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
