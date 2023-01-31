AARP Tax-Aide provides free, IRS certified tax preparation, filing and informational services for community members in need in the Gorge area. All volunteers pass certification tests to prepare them to provide tax help and every single tax return is reviewed by the most experienced tax preparers in the program to ensure correct returns. Tax-Aide services will be available in Hood River, Klickitat and Wasco counties as follows:
- Mondays, Feb. 20 thru April 10 — Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River Campus, 1730 College Way, Hood River, from 2-5 p.m. Appointments for in person and drop off at gorgeta-xaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
- Tuesdays, Feb. 7 thru April 19 — White Salmon, 501 NE Washington St., from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments will be in person only, available at 509-493-3068.
- Thursdays, Feb. 9 thru April 13 — Tygh Valley Community Center, 57594 Tygh Valley Road, 9 a.m. to noon for drop off. By appointment only; call 541-395-2598.
- Thursdays, Feb. 9 thru April 13 — Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, 2-5 p.m. Appointments for drop off only at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
- Saturdays, Feb. 11 thru April 15 — Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W Ninth St., The Dalles, from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments for in person and drop off available at gorgetaxaide.simplybook.me/v2/#book.
