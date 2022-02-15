North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) has distributed approximately 1,500 free home COVID-19 test kits to several entities in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
In Wasco County, test kits have been distributed to the Wasco County Library, Mid-Columbia Senior Center, Oregon Foodbank, Haven, The Next Door, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Deschutes Rim Clinic and the South Wasco County Library.
In Sherman County, test kits have been distributed to the Sherman County Medical Clinic, Sherman County Senior Services and Sherman County Library.
In Gilliam County, test kits have been distributed to the South Gilliam Health Center, Arlington Health Center, Gilliam County Library, Arlington Public Library, Gilliam County Emergency Services, Gilliam County Senior Services and Gilliam County Youth and Family Services.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for at-home test kits. Those exposed to a positive COVID-19 case are also eligible, but are advised to wait three to five days after the initial day of exposure before testing to make sure results are as accurate as possible. The tests are not intended for screening purposes such as travel or event attendance.
Each test kit contains two tests, and people are asked to take only as many kits as are needed to have one test per person.
Test kits are also available at the NCPHD office. To request a home test kit, call 541-506-2600 and select the “testing” option. Kits are distributed at certain times each day, but those interested should still call ahead before attending.
Tests can be picked up from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday.
The NCPHD office is located at 419 E. Seventh St. in The Dalles. For more information, visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov or www.ncphd.org, or call NCPHD at 541-506-2600.
