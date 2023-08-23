THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Health Council (CGHC) has launched its new health data dashboard, Columbia Gorge Healthy Community (CGhealthycommunity.org).
The site, powered by Healthy Communities Institute (HCI), provides local leaders and the community with a new visualization tool to compare social determinants of health data in Hood River and Wasco counties.
Tracking the impact of local initiatives on community health has never been easier. The website features tools like custom dashboard creation for organizational use; a report builder that creates downloadable PDFs for data visualization projects; automatically updated data from the national, state and county level for grant proposals; searchable funding opportunities ranging from local partners to national philanthropies; and a calendar where users can find others doing work on health improvement, among other tools.
Gorge Wellness Alliance has already been awarded $20,000 in Oregon Health Authority grant funds to prevent death by suicide. Jacob Dilla, one of the collaborators on the application for the proposal, told the group “data collected from the Columbia Gorge Healthy Community dashboard helped make our application one of the strongest for the grant.”
This tool has launched before the 2024 Community Health Assessment to assist with transparency in local health improvement efforts to the larger community. CGHC continues to invest in its vision of community health and well-being for all people in the region by bringing information, statistical data, and resources to one user-friendly location at CGhealthycommunity.org.
For more information, contact Amy Scholze at 541-705-2705 extension 6 or email amys@gorgehealthcouncil.org.
