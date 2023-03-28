After losing their season opener on the road to the defending Class 5A softball state champion Pendleton High Buckaroos (5-4 loss March 17), The Dalles High Riverhawks (2-1) quickly turned things around and won two straight.
The Riverhawks beat host Philomath on March 21 and toppled Yamhill-Carlton on March 22 in The Dalles.
The 12-1 win at Class 4A Philomath (0-3) was highlighted by the Riverhawks’ five-run, first inning sparked by a two-run homer from freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele. The Dalles had 12 hits and scored four runs in the fourth to take a 9-0 advantage. The game ended in the fifth inning via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
The Dalles senior pitching duo of starter Kennedy Abbas (six strikeouts) and reliever Ella Smith combined for a one hitter — they combined for nine strikeouts. Abbas struck out all six batters she faced in two innings; Smith relieved Abbas in the third and struck out three and allowed one hit.
The Riverhawks then returned to The Dalles for their home opener home game in a match up versus Yamhill-Carlton (2-1), the Class 3A state runner-up last year. In a seesaw battle that consisted of four lead changes and four ties, a four-run sixth inning helped propel the Riverhawks to a 9-7 win at 16th Street Ballpark.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, trailed by a run in the fourth and fifth innings, but overcame the deficits twice with key hits by sophomores Madison Brock (1-for-3) and Despina Seufalemua (2-for-4).
“It felt good to get the win today and the girls really battled,” said Macnab. “I’m just excited to see us get a win over a really aggressive, well-coached team. Both teams played the short game with bunting to move runners at really important times of the game. Defensively, we had some errors and we’re going to work through those at practice. It wasn’t our best defensive game, but we compensated for it by playing great offensively.”
After a scoreless first inning, The Dalles went up 1-0 in the second on an RBI single by Abbas (2-for-3), driving home junior Jeilane Stewart (3-for-4, three singles), who had singled. Following a scoreless third, the Tigers took their first lead, 2-1, in the top of the fourth. The Riverhawks responded in the bottom half as Brock smashed a ball over the 190-foot left field fence for a two-run homer, putting The Dalles up 3-2.
“It felt pretty cool to hit the home run, especially after she (Coach Macnab) wanted me to bunt and I get a little nervous bunting, because I’m not that good at it,” said Brock of the first home run of her high school career. “After the first pitch, she gave me the green light to go for it. The game was a lot of fun and we played with a high energy level.”
The tough Tigers answered with another two-run rally in the fifth to take a 4-3 advantage. The resilient Riverhawks again fought back as Seufalemua drilled a line drive to left field for a two-RBI double, helping The Dalles jump back on top 5-4.
“We didn’t get down on ourselves after a few mistakes that we had,” said Seufalemua, who hit a homer against Pendleton in the opener (she led Dalles with 11 home runs last year). “We all worked hard to get the victory and we kept our intensity level up for the entire game.”
The Riverhawks then seemed to take control of the game in the sixth with a four-run rally. An RBI single by Stewart, a two-RBI double by Sagapolutele (1-for-4) and an RBI single by junior Zoe LeBreton (2-for-3, walk, two singles) helped the Riverhawks build a 9-4 lead. The Riverhawks pounded five of their 12 total hits in the inning.
“We’ve really improved a lot since my freshman year and I’m really excited because we didn’t lose anybody from last year’s team to graduation, so I think we’re going to be stronger than ever this season,” said LeBreton, who helped lead the Riverhawks (17-11 in 2022) to the Class 5A state quarterfinals last year. “All we’ve done is just continued to get better, we’ve gained a lot more experience and we also have some strong freshmen, too.
“I was excited to get a couple of hits and I’m really happy that Maddie hit a home run, too, which was huge and it was also nice seeing Kennedy pitch a gem.”
The Tigers trimmed the margin to 9-7 and had a batter representing the tying run at the plate three times in the seventh inning. Abbas delivered a game-ending strikeout for her complete game win, which included five strikeouts, six hits and one walk.
“I’m really proud of them; they all worked hard, and this group really has so much talent,” said Macnab. “As we keep playing, I think their confidence level will just continue going up.”
The Riverhawks played three non-league games Monday and Tuesday in a Spring Break Tournament at Nelson High School in Clackamas (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play Thursday at Stayton (4-1) and are back home April 4 at 4:30 p.m. for a rematch versus Pendleton (4-1).
