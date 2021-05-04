Michael Held
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Parks & Recreation board?
I’m running for Parks Board because over the last year, our parks have been a lifeline for so many during the pandemic, myself included. Our parks are more than a place, they’re the social and physical fabric of our community. Recently I walked twenty-one miles in one day visiting all our parks, talking to dozens of people along the way. What I heard was tremendous pride and passion for our parks and community. And yet, what I saw was a system of parks not meeting their expectations. We can and must do better with what we have.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I live in The Dalles and work in community and economic development for Business Oregon, at the intersection of policy, politics, and people. Everyday I navigate complex environments to bring people together to find common ground and priorities that make our communities better places to live. I help our region’s small businesses navigate sometimes impossible circumstances and champion their needs. I help ensure our local public institutions have the resources they need to deliver goods and services to our community. I work to hear all voices to build consensus and measure my success by what we get done together.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
The Parks District is at a critical moment, finally with a budget forecast that will help us address the backlog of deferred maintenance across all our parks in the coming years. My number one priority is to ensure Sorosis is revitalized on time, on budget, and better than it was. We must listen to our community and finally build a permanent, year-round dog park. And, we need to address a long standing community priority of bringing park facilities to the west side of town. I will always prioritize community input in all decision making and proactively seek those voices often unheard.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The Parks District must prioritize capital projects to ensure all our parks have safe, state-of-the-art facilities. I support a reduction in programming this year because of the ongoing public health crisis and believe those dollars are better invested in deferred maintenance projects. The District should take a leadership role to bring the community together to develop a dog park. Lastly, the district should partner with the City, County, and others to pursue and leverage state and federal COVID recovery investments. My professional background and interpersonal skills are what the district needs to meet this moment.
Commented