A certified athletic trainer hired by Mid-Columbia Medical Center was arrested last week and booked at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility on a charge on sex abuse in the second degree.
Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis said Joseph Lanzetti posted $1,000 bail immediately after his June 2 arrest and will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on June 27. Ellis said the alleged victim was a minor.
An official from MCMC confirmed Lanzetti has been placed on leave.
“MCMC takes these allegations very seriously. When we learned of the incident from The Dalles Police Department the employee was placed on leave immediately,” said MCMC Director of Business Development Travis Dray. “As this is an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with The Dalles Police Department, and are not at liberty to share additional details.”
It is unknown where the alleged incidents of abuse took place, or if they related to his work with MCMC.
According to a The Dalles Chronicle article from December 2015, Lanzetti had been hired on that year to participate in a program that provides athletic trainer services to area school districts, including Sherman County, Dufur, and South Wasco.
Sherman County School District sent a letter to the community noting that Lanzetti had most recently provided those services this February. “The news of this arrest is very disturbing. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority and one that we take very seriously,” Sherman County School Superintendent Wes Owens said. “As with all volunteers, the Sherman County School District conducted a background check of this person.”
Owens said the district is cooperating fully with the investigation. Lanzetti had never been hired as an employee of the district, he said.
North Wasco County District 21 Communications Director Stephanie Bowen said Lanzetti has never been contracted to work with athletes out of the district, nor employed. “While we have been assured there would have been limited to no contact between Mr. Lanzetti and our athletes, it is possible that he was present at joint school sporting events, such as games or community summer camps. If any of our students encountered inappropriate interactions with Mr. Lanzetti, we urge them to please contact the City of The Dalles Police Department.”
White Salmon Valley Superintendent Sean McGeeney said the trainer in question provided medical and athletic services to students between Spring 2021 and Spring 2022.
"Since learning about this investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, we have contacted students and their families who may have participated in school medical services provided by MCMC," McGeeney said. "Presently, there is no indication of any inappropriate interactions involving White Salmon student athletes."
Attempts to reach Lanzetti were unsuccessful.
