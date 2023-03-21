For the first time in four years, the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars have a softball team.
The Cougars resumed the sport this year and will open their OSAA Class 2A/1A schedule March 31 versus the Country Christian High Cougars junior varsity squad in Molalla.
The Cougars, guided by head Coach Shannon Boucher and assistants Ashley Blodgett and Abigail Walker, will play their first home game April 4 versus the Heppner/Ione/Condon High Mustangs at Lyle High School. Boucher’s daughter, Mattalynn Quintero, was the Cougar’s coach the last time they had softball at the school in 2019. Quintero played softball in college at Concordia University in Portland.
“I am beyond excited, and I hope that I can do as good of a job as my daughter did,” said Boucher, who is coaching high school softball for the first time. “We only had six players at our first practice, but we’ve added some more girls to the team, which is just great.”
The 12-member Cougar squad has been practicing since Feb. 27 in preparation for their 20-game schedule. The Cougars are playing for the first time ever in the OSAA (Lyle/Wishram played in the WIAA in 2019).
The Cougars have senior leadership with the quartet of catcher Kayla Mayner, pitcher Hannah Beeks, pitcher Tiffany Kucher and first baseman Faith Sabourin. Other upperclassmen players include juniors Jozlynn Pyle and Adelynn Smith. Pyle, Beeks and Kucher are doing double duty in spring sports as they’re also on the Cougars’ track and field team. Beeks was a state qualifier in track last year.
“That’s pretty interesting to have girls participating in two spring sports simultaneously,” said Boucher. “Hannah enjoyed having the state track experience last year, but she’s excited to play softball now, too.”
There are three sophomores — Tiffany McPherson, Hayden Saunders, and Danika Wright — and three Wishram High School freshmen: Aurora Howell, Alyssa Fletcher, and Esperanza Castillo. McPherson, Saunders, and Mayner played on the Cougars’ baseball team last year.
