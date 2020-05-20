What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
Reunions
July 24-25 — Hood River High School Class of 1970. For more information, call Marlene Colclesser Clymer at 541-386-5234 or Julie Jensen Cantrell at 541-386-3867.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Exercise & Meditation
Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10-11 a.m. at Cemetery Park, Cascade Locks.
Community Events
Fridays — Parent Toddler Friday Class, 1-3 p.m. (nap time) Fridays through May 29. Live parent group video calls via Zoom. Class is $60, but because of current economic climate, pay what you can (all proceeds support Little Oak Montessori School). For $20 off, use the promo code PARENTTODDLER20OFF or for $40 off, use PARENTTODDLER40OFF at check out.
May 20 — Bilingual Conversation Series/Serie de Conversaciones Bilingüe, noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. Bilingual Conversations series, ll skill levels are welcomed. Acompañanos a través de Zoom para nuestra serie de Conversaciones Bilingüe! Todos los niveles de habilidad son bienvenidos. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
May 20 — Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Those wishing to receive an invitation to register should email columbiabeekeepersassociation@gmail.com.
May 20 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Organic Gardening,” presented on Zoom by Erica Chernoh, OSU Extension Lane County Commercial and Community Horticulture specialist. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Second of six.
May 20 — Columbia Gorge ESD Service District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/81040462249?pwd=LzY5RTNQY0p1ZVlvUXltdkI4dlBhdz09.
May 21 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. With Andrea Dorzab, International Cultural Exchange Service, program / host family needs.
May 21 — Lunch and Learn: Adjusting to Life Postpartum, noon via Zoom. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District. More at hoodriverlibrary.org.
May 22 — Online Trivia: 20 Questions, 4-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District; for teens and adults. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org for info on how to join.
May 24 — Letters to Local Seniors. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District in partnership with Hearts of Hospice. Write letters to local seniors in assisted living and carte centers; contact arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org for details about drop-off, pick-up and delivery.
May 28 & May 30 — Library Curbside Pickup Starts, May 28 in Hood River and May 30 in Cascade Locks and Parkdale. More info at hoodriverlibrary.org.
May 28-Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems, pasture management, fire preparedness and economics. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
May 28 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Zoom Meeting. Log on between 11:45 and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. More at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Business meeting and social time.
May 31 — Letters to Local Seniors. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District in partnership with Hearts of Hospice. Write letters to local seniors in assisted living and carte centers; contact arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org for details about drop-off, pick-up and delivery.
June 3 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Drought Tolerant Plants,” presented on Zoom by Neil Bell, OSU professor and community horticulturist. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Third of six.
June 17 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Insect Apocalypse: Real of Hype?” presented on Zoom by Gail Langellotto, OSU Master Gardener state coordinator. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fourth of six.
July 1 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pollinators,” presented on Zoom by Andony Melathopolous, OSU professor, Pollinator Health Extension. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fifth of six.
July 15 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pesticide Safety,” presented on Zoom by Brooke Edmunds, community horticulture, Master Gardeners Linn and Benton counties. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Last session.
Ongoing
Hood River Library is offering a variety of online programming and services.
Curbside service is scheduled to resume May 28.
To learn about programs, services, and updates patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website, www.hoodriverlibrary.org, and sign up for their newsletter.