The Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program holds the quarterly meeting of its steering committee on Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
Representatives from the member agencies of the counties of Wasco, Sherman and Hood River, and the cities of The Dalles, Hood River, Cascade Locks, Mosier, Dufur and Maupin will meet virtually to conduct business.
Join with Google Meet via meet.google.com/thb-mtvv-vzs, phone 1-620-508-2265; PIN: 211 498 270.
The committee will receive an update from director Steve Carlson on the status of Hood River’s Gorge Rebuild-it Center (GRC), which was provided a $5,000 grant from Tri-County last year to assist GRC with restarting.
Department of Environmental Quality will give a presentation on a legislative proposal they will proffer in 2021 to modernize Oregon’s recycling system.
A fact sheet from Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Recycling Steering Committee (RSC) states that, “Once a model for the nation, Oregon’s recycling system was heavily impacted by disruptions in international recycling markets in 2017. After two years of collaboration, RSC has recommended what it calls “an innovative, shared responsibility framework that addresses many challenges in our decades-old recycling system and creates a more effective, stable and resilient system for the future.”
According to RSC, the international recycling markets disruption helped highlight many issues with Oregon’s recycling system, which was built on a policy framework created in the 1980s and early 1990s. According to the DEQ document, RSC was convened in 2018 as a way local and state governments, recycling businesses, and nonprofit organizations, could “work together and recommend a path forward to modernize our recycling system.”
The RSC’s goals were to: optimize environmental benefits, create a strong and resilient system, and restore and maintain public trust. The committee worked together to identify what Oregon’s future recycling system should look like, conduct research to inform decisions, gather feedback from other stakeholders, and recommend changes to achieve that future system. The RSC reached consensus on a recommended framework in September 2020.
Read the full proposal at go.usa.gov/xGSbz
Also on the agenda: “Recycling 101,” which Skakel calls a “platform for teaching the 2050 Vision in K-12.”
One big obstacle to improved recycling, waste prevention and contamination reduction is that a detailed understanding about recycling instructions and/or more information about “why” is not covered in K-12 education,” Skakel notes in his proposal. The solution: adapt Recycling 101 for use in Oregon’s K-12 classrooms as a means of “deeply educating tomorrow’s consumers (i.e. young students of today) about best practices in solid waste management, as informed by DEQ’s Revolving Materials Management 2050 vision.
The concept, as envisioned thus far by Skakel, is to use Recycling 101 as an online framework for a partial semester course in middle schools.
“This has been beta tested; 6th-8th grade environmental science is the sweet spot,” Skakel said.
Recycling 101 would be free for teachers to register for use in any classroom in Oregon.
Skakel said work remains to ensure lesson plans correspond with the chapters, and assurance is needed that the lesson plans will satisfy state teaching standards “so that Recycling 101 is not a mere elective.”
Needed are an organization that is responsible for developing and maintaining those lesson plans, and funding for curriculum development, registration costs, and teacher training.
Skakel proposes forming an advisory group to vet the concept. Possible stakeholders would be Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Environmental Literacy Program (OSU Extension), Environmental Education Association of Oregon (EEAO), and DEQ.
The nine governments signed an intergovernmental agreement in November 2003 to build and operate two permanent household hazardous waste collection facilities in Hood River and The Dalles, and conduct satellite collection events throughout the region. Wasco County is the lead agency. The facilities and events collect hazardous wastes from households, businesses and institutions which are Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generators, as well as pesticide wastes from farmers and ranchers. For more information, contact: Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program at 541-506-2636 or davids@co.wasco.or.us