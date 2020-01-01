WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
NEW YEAR’S DAY
NEW YEAR’S DAY
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Mt. Adams Elks Lodge #1868 meeting, 7 p.m., White Salmon.
Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
AA meetings, 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
Hood River Art Club meeting, 10 a.m., Christian Alliance Church, Hood River. Open to all media and artistic abilities; bring your own supplies. For information call 493-2272 or 541-354-3161.
Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.
Free Tai Chi Classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m., basement of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen.
Got harmony? Join in women’s and men’s groups singing 4-part harmony. No need to read music, lessons provided, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, Harmony of the Gorge and Wind-Masters Choruses.
Fort Vancouver Regional Library bookmobile, 9 to 10 a.m., Carson daycare; 1:30 to 2 p.m., Carson mobile home park.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Al-Anon meeting, noon, Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River.
AA meetings, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.
Zumba Class, 8:30 a.m., Bingen School Inn, corner of Cedar and Humboldt, Bingen. For information, 509-637-0270.
Hood River Sportsman’s Club trap shooting, 6 to 10 p.m., off Tucker Road at Tucker Bridge, Hood River.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Pre-Walking Babies storytime (ages 0 to 18 months), 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Community Library.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Lyle Lions Club breakfast, Lyle Lions Community Center, 7 to 10:00 a.m. Public welcome.
Family Storytime (all ages), 10:30, White Salmon Library.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
AA meetings, 8 p.m., Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
MONDAY, JAN. 6
Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.
White Salmon/Bingen NA, open meeting, 8-9 p.m., downstairs in Umpqua Bank, White Salmon.
West Klickitat Posse Saddle Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., posse grounds, Snowden Road, White Salmon. For information call 493-2912 or 493-3829.
Husum Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Husum station.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
White Salmon Lions bi-monthly meeting. Call Rudy Dierickx, 541-490-1442, for information.
Heart of Hospice Bereavement Support Group meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Mill Creek Point, The Dalles. For information call 541-386-1942.
Husum/BZ Community Council meeting, 7 p.m., Husum Fire Hall.
Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Underwood Community Center.
Compassionate Listening practice group, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River. For more information call 541-386-1283.
Lyle Lions Club meeting, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:30 p.m. meeting. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
Klickitat County Commission meeting, 9:30 to 5 p.m., courthouse, Goldendale.
Skamania County Commission meeting, 10 a.m., courthouse in Stevenson.
Heart of Hospice Bereavement Support Group meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Down Manor, Hood River. For information call 541-386-1942.
Rotary Club meeting, noon, United Methodist Church, White Salmon.
White Salmon TOPS meeting, 10:30 a.m., Columbia Bank meeting room, White Salmon. For information: jscallow3@gmail.com.
Bingen City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Bingen City Hall.
Port of Klickitat meeting, 4:30 p.m., port offices, Bingen Point.
Cancer Support Group, 12 p.m., Down Manor, Hood River. For information call Mariann Durkan, RN, 541-386-6520.
Mid-Columbia Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Hood River. Visitors welcome.
Programs for Peaceful Living support group meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m. For information call 493-1533.
Jazzercise, 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
AA meeting, noon, St. Joseph Catholic Church, White Salmon.
Zumba Class, 6 p.m., Bingen School Inn, corner of Cedar and Humboldt, Bingen. For information, 509-637-0270.
Toddler Storytime for ages 18 to 36 months, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.
Barre class, 8:15 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon.
Senior meal, noon, Lyle Lions Community Center. Everyone is welcome.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
KCFPD #13 Appleton, business meeting, 6 p.m., 439 Appleton Rd.
Bingen Fire Department business meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bingen Fire Hall.
White Salmon Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., White Salmon Fire Department.
Senior meal, noon, Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Public is welcome.
Jazzercise, 8:30 a.m., Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. For information call 541-490-0057.
Breastfeeding Support meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Riverside Church, 4th and State streets, Hood River. For information call 541-387-6344.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Trout Lake First Presbyterian Church.
Preschool Storytime for ages 3-6, 10:30 a.m., White Salmon Library.
Pilates Fitness Class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Bingen. Contact Caroline Elliott 509-637-3162.
Senior Exercise, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Pioneer Center, White Salmon.
