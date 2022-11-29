Columbia Gorge Community College is hosting Oregon Book Award winner Omar El Akkad for a reading on Wednesday, Nov 30 at 6 p.m. The reading, followed by a Q&A, will take place in the CGCC Lecture Hall in Building 2 on The Dalles Campus.
The event is free and open to the public
El Akkad’s latest title, What Strange Paradise, was selected as one of the year’s best books by The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, The Globe and Mail, among others.
Omar El Akkad is an author and journalist. He was born in Egypt, grew up in Qatar, moved to Canada as a teenager, and now lives in the United States. He’s reported from Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay, and many other locations around the world. His journalism has received the National Newspaper Award for Investigative Journalism and the Goff Penny Award for young journalists.
His debut novel, American War, is an international bestseller, and it won the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award, the Oregon Book Award for fiction, the Kobo Emerging Writer Prize, and has been nominated for more than ten other awards. It was selected as one of the best books of the year by The New York Times, Washington Post, GQ, NPR, Esquire and was chosen by the BBC as one of 100 novels that changed our world.
His second novel, What Strange Paradise, won the 2021 Giller Prize, and the Pacific Northwest Book Award, and the Oregon Book Award in fiction. It was a finalist for the Aspen Words Literary Prize and Canada Reads.