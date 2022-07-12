United Way of the Columbia Gorge presents Jennifer Batten and Full Steam Friday July 15 at Bargeway Pub.
From the band’s website: “Jennifer Batten and Full Steam fired up in early 2019. The band dresses in classic Steampunk attire and encourage followers to do the same! We offer an energetic fun time filled with top level '80s cover music from Toto, Van Halen, Foreigner, Journey, Peter Gabriel and much more. We also add a grand helping of creativity and surprises that make us stand out.”
The concert marks the second year Batten and her band will be headlining the local United Way’s fundraiser. Tickets are available online for $25, at the door for $30; see United Way of the Columbia Gorge Facebook page for details. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The fundraiser will include live music from Jennifer Batten and Full Steam, as well as a live auction at intermission, a raffle, and a short presentation discussing United Way’s mission.
According to Jeff Heater, who sits on United Way of the Columbia Gorge council, one of the main prizes available at Friday’s evening auction is a genuine Garth Bonney saddle.
Garth Bonney’s saddle shop was once located downtown The Dalles, where Baldwin Saloon now sits. For about thirty years, Garth and his wife Evelyn worked out of the shop until Garth’s retirement in the '90s.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge hosts fundraisers to further support local non-profit organizations doing good work in the community. Last year the organization raised around $28,000 from the concert event.
“I would just love to see it go above that,” Heater said.
Organizations such as United Way are refocusing efforts on fundraising; Heater said United Way of the Columbia Gorge primarily fundraises through events, as well as mail campaigns and payroll deductions.
“If people are interested in what United Way does, come to the event. We’ll be talking about it there,” he said.
