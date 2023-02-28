AFS Francisca Pardo from Chile and Athena Huteson from TD.jpg

Francisca Pardo from Chile (left) and Athena Huteson of The Dalles met through AFS. Huteson is now planning a trip to Argentina.

 Contributed photo

AFS Intercultural Programs is currently seeking host families for exchange students to arrive in August of this year, or January of next year.

Today AFS, originally the American Field Service, serves as an international exchange program for students. Its roots, however, are in a volunteer ambulance corps created in 1915. In 1946, following World War II, AFS became a high school student exchange program, with the goal of forging international friendships in peacetime.