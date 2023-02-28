AFS Intercultural Programs is currently seeking host families for exchange students to arrive in August of this year, or January of next year.
Today AFS, originally the American Field Service, serves as an international exchange program for students. Its roots, however, are in a volunteer ambulance corps created in 1915. In 1946, following World War II, AFS became a high school student exchange program, with the goal of forging international friendships in peacetime.
For AFS Gorge Chapter Chair Rymmel Lovell, who has hosted nine different students since 1995, the program has done just that. The students she hosted, now adults with their own families, are like her own children.
“We have had wonderful experiences,” Lovell said. “We have had some that are very close to us. They are like our daughters and sons, and we have kept that contact.”
When students go abroad, they select the country they’re interested in, and then write a bio about themselves and their interests. This allows prospective host families to select a student that will be suited to their lifestyle.
Exchange students will need a bed and a bedroom, but can share a room with a same-sex sibling. Host parents also need to provide three meals a day, whether that’s having cereal out in the morning or having students pack a lunch to bring with them to school. The student should be treated like a member of the family.
Lovell said that for herself and her family, it feels like hosting has completely changed their perspective and the way they look at the world.
“It opens a world of another country, hosting,” she said. “You don’t have to travel and go there, you’re getting the flavor of the country by having another person live with you: their customs, their traditions, how they do things … It opens up a whole new world and it brings peace to nations one person at a time. You find out that people are the same all across the world. They all have families, they all love one another, they all have ways of showing that love. It just builds respect for other people.”
In November 2022, Lovell and her daughter took a seven-week trip to visit many of the students they once hosted, sponsored as Chapter Chair, or were liaison for, staying with each family a few days at a time.
“We visited them from Cairo, Egypt, in Africa, to Kiruna, Sweden, above the Arctic Circle where Deidre did her exchange in 1996-97, and families in between from Italy and Germany and Switzerland and England,” she said. “It was an amazing adventure. Exchangees I remember as high school students are now adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s with successful families of their own. AFS is the connection.”
AFS also helps local students interested in traveling abroad. This fall, students will be able to start the process of applying for an abroad program for the 2024-2025 school year. Visit afsusa.org or contact Lovell at 541-296-6546 for details.
Commented