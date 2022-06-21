Too many killed
Like many of you, I have been disgusted watching the ineffective push by our government to regulate guns in this country. And yes they need to be regulated like they are in most all other modern societies. Guns have been politically tied over decades in this country to an individual strength identity at the detriment of a safe and functioning society. Rather than being a tool that is treated with the respect it deserves, now across the board we have accessible firearms that “solve” any number of emotional, political, or violent issues for people. Approximately 40,000 people die every year from guns in the US. Cars, cigarettes, healthcare, airplanes, roads, etc. all have forms of regulations that in most respects have made our society safer. Why not guns?
I’m sorry that our country has arrived at this place. It’s a place of pain and fear that feels intractable. But its not a time to look away and think that someone else can solve these problems. Occasionally I write my congress people or write letters to the editor. Or have passionate conversations with my family in the kitchen or attend protest marches.
We need all of that and more to help turn the tide regarding gun violence.
The Second Amendment as it is currently interpreted gives individual gun owners a collective pass when it comes to taking care of our entire society. Individual gun owners in this country are responsible, sure, but as a whole our system is failing us in real time as it also allows for crazed terrorists to kill us randomly.
Frankly I have long since lost patience with the hundreds of mass shootings (4 or more people shot in a single event) we have every year in this country. We cannot look away anymore and think that things will get back to normal. This needs to be dealt with by a front-facing population that is fed up with living under this kind of tyranny.
Short of that we will continue to be held hostage by policies that are literally killing us one random act at a time.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Modern ark
This letter might interest one single person…maybe. An honest, mature, responsible, very courageous but humble person.
First, thanks to everyone who wrote those fantastic, interesting, informative political campaign letters and everyone who set out those campaign lawn signs.
Nothing informs us of the true character of the candidate than a lawn sign…right? Finally thank you for doing what you do best…vote.
Nothing will help fix all that ails us more than your voice vote! Right?
Did you really do anything worthy? Your voting performance is similar to a religious cult’s hope. The hope is that once your special chosen political “savior” is elected then legislation will be passed that will correct, control and even fix the behavior (to your liking) of those “bad” gangsters who “are” causing all the problems.
The environmental catastrophe for example. Nothing changes. You continue on this outrageous selfish consuming binge gorging yourselves on all that you can grab, take, buy and find. You actually “believe” (cult hope mentality) that you are entitled and justified to continue on with your irresponsible consumption of petroleum by driving more, flying more, and cruise shipping more “since” that special “savior” you personally informed us about will enact legislation to give us abundant clean free energy.
Electricity! You’re completely aware of the environmental damage caused by generating “your life blood” but never a suggestion, “put it down,” “turn it off,” “unplug it.”
Invent more, design more, buy more toys and plug in more all to the glory of the great “Electrical technology g-o-d.” It’s ok…you did voice your special vote.
Figuratively the water is rising…again. The “ark” for this generation is knowledge of the Scriptures. Politicians are operating a cult, you’re their victims. They’re immoral lying opportunists. Pretentious cult “high priests.” Abandon them. Enter the “ark.”
No! Not church. Read the books. True knowledge of the plan and purpose set out in the books is the only honest commonsense solution. Scripture truth is 100% opposite of what pastor “sells.” I can help. You do the heavy work. Read and study. Ask questions. Contact me…soon.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
Dictators
Leaders and want to be leaders! These following people are the leaders of dictatorship:
1.) Adolph Hitler (was).
2.) Joseph Stalin (was).
3.) Ho Chi Minh (was).
4.) Putin (is).
5.) Donald Trump (wants to be).
The real truth hurts in a Democracy! I love America and the freedoms we have.
Proud disabled veteran
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
