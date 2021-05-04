Kevin Duling
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the South Wasco County School District board?
I am running for the SWCD1 school board because I believe I possess qualities that will help the school and community. Between communication, financial knowledge, and simple, common sense, I believe I am fitted to make a difference.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
My primary career is a market consultant for grain growers in the US, Canada, and Australia, with most clientele here in the Pacific Northwest. I still am a part time wheat producer as well. My first 20 years out of college I was a full time wheat grower outside of Maupin.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priority will be aiding in communication between staff, board members, the community, and school supervisors. I also believe there will be some challenges in the district after the bond passed to complete a large building project. With construction costs going up nearly 30% since the bond passed, it will be an incredible challenge to stay within budget constraints.
4) No response made to final question.
