John Nelson - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 5
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the North Wasco County School District #21 board?
Experience Counts! In the eight years that I have served on the School Board I have gained the advantage of being trained as a School Board Member in the State of Oregon. I have given my full participation as a Board member to the Oregon School Board Association. The training I have received to become a top quality Board member has been invaluable to me and the District I serve. That has served me well and I, in turn, have served the school district and this community with distinction. I would like to continue serving on the Board.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I was born and raised in Los Angeles. I earned a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture at the University of California at Berkeley and returned as a graduate student in Education earning a teaching license. I moved to Oregon with my wife and children, and worked as an educator for about 30 years. In the last 21 years of my career I taught at Warm Springs Elementary School on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. I became a full time resident of The Dalles in 2008 after my retirement. Since then I’ve served as a volunteer in service to this community.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priorities won’t mean a thing unless I can cooperate with the other board members to make decisions that are based on serving the children safely in their education first and foremost. Only the Board as a whole body can act to implement a priority that could be mine. Given that I would work to improve our ability to communicate our need to the community to pass a bond to build a new high school, to continue the board’s work on equity diversity and inclusion, and to build trust between the district and the communities we serve.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Having served on the School Board for 8 years I think D21 has been making tremendous changes over that time to improve the functioning of the Board so that there is no divisiveness, allowing the board to spend all its time on their priorities to improve and create great educational outcomes for our community. We need to continue our work to better communicate with our partners in this region and to build trust in order to support one another working together and eliminating the barriers that separate us and do not serve any of us well.
