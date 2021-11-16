Player of the Year:

Reilly Lovercheck-Pendleton

Coach of the Year:

Kiana Rickman-Pendleton

1st Team All-IMC Girls Soccer

Reese Wedding-Redmond

Lauren Harding-Ridgeview

Dagne Harris Redmond

Selena Gallacher-Ridgeview

Kelsey Lovercheck-Pendleton

Emily Adams-The Dalles

Amelia Huxtable-Hood River Valley

Vivian Harrah-The Dalles

Kathryne Biever-Ridgeview

True Becker-Hood River Valley

Alyssa Martinez-Hood River-GK

2nd Team All-IMC Girls Soccer

Grace Stott-Redmond

Hadley Brown-Pendleton

Monica Rojas Soto-The Dalles

Haile Schmidt-Pendleton

Madeline Schumacher-Pendleton

Brooklyn Homan-Ridgeview

Lauren Papke-Crook County

Sutton Le Fevre-Hood River Valley

Alison Spratling-Pendleton

Alyssa McConnell/Kore Median-Redmond

Miranda Medrano-Pendleton-GK

Honorable Mention All-IMC Girls Soccer

Brielle Youncs-Pendleton

Gabby Nakamura-Ridgeview

Ashtyn Larsen-Pendleton

Ana Ruby Juarez-Hood River Valley

Hope Orlando-Williams-Ridgeview

Tienna Quinn-Crook County

Marisa Rojas-Soto-The Dalles

Emma Underwood-Redmond

Azlynn Larsen-Redmond

Sarah Mata-Marquez-Hood River Valley

Kensey Gault-Ridgeview

Syndey Cassaro-Ridgeview

Amyrah Hill-The Dalles

Makenna Duran-Crook County

Azlynn Ure-Redmond

Lily Gallentine-Ridgeview

Paige Stuart-Crook County

Matasha Muzchenko-The Dalles