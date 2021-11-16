Player of the Year:
Reilly Lovercheck-Pendleton
Coach of the Year:
Kiana Rickman-Pendleton
1st Team All-IMC Girls Soccer
Reese Wedding-Redmond
Lauren Harding-Ridgeview
Dagne Harris Redmond
Selena Gallacher-Ridgeview
Kelsey Lovercheck-Pendleton
Emily Adams-The Dalles
Amelia Huxtable-Hood River Valley
Vivian Harrah-The Dalles
Kathryne Biever-Ridgeview
True Becker-Hood River Valley
Alyssa Martinez-Hood River-GK
2nd Team All-IMC Girls Soccer
Grace Stott-Redmond
Hadley Brown-Pendleton
Monica Rojas Soto-The Dalles
Haile Schmidt-Pendleton
Madeline Schumacher-Pendleton
Brooklyn Homan-Ridgeview
Lauren Papke-Crook County
Sutton Le Fevre-Hood River Valley
Alison Spratling-Pendleton
Alyssa McConnell/Kore Median-Redmond
Miranda Medrano-Pendleton-GK
Honorable Mention All-IMC Girls Soccer
Brielle Youncs-Pendleton
Gabby Nakamura-Ridgeview
Ashtyn Larsen-Pendleton
Ana Ruby Juarez-Hood River Valley
Hope Orlando-Williams-Ridgeview
Tienna Quinn-Crook County
Marisa Rojas-Soto-The Dalles
Emma Underwood-Redmond
Azlynn Larsen-Redmond
Sarah Mata-Marquez-Hood River Valley
Kensey Gault-Ridgeview
Syndey Cassaro-Ridgeview
Amyrah Hill-The Dalles
Makenna Duran-Crook County
Azlynn Ure-Redmond
Lily Gallentine-Ridgeview
Paige Stuart-Crook County
Matasha Muzchenko-The Dalles
