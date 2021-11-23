TD Community Thanksgiving
Volunteers are needed to help with The Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, on Thursday, Nov. 25, as follows: Set up and kitchen crew, 8 a.m. to noon; serving and delivery, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and clean up, 2-4 p.m. Call to verify time slots and need at 541-296-6417. All orders will be to go or delivered again this year as there will be no indoor dining. To pick up a meal or get it delivered, call and place an order, again at the number above, or wait outside in the drive-thru line at St. Mary’s Academy from noon to 3 p.m. Volunteers will hand out prepared meals. Donations can be mailed to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970 The Dalles, OR 97058.
VSO holds winter drive
The Veterans Service Office (VSO) in The Dalles is holding a fall/winter drive to help the homeless veterans in the community. “The cold and wet weather increases the needs of our homeless veterans,” said a VSO press release. Donations of gift cards or money are greatly appreciated to help meet these needs. Contact the VSO i at 541-506-2602 or drop off at 201 Federal St., The Dalles.
Windermere hosts coat, blanket drive
Now through Friday, Dec. 17, Windermere brokers are collecting winter necessities for community members in need during its annual Share the Warmth campaign. In the Columbia River Gorge area, donations will benefit area warming shelters and the Washington Gorge Action Program. The organizations are specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes. Stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. In the Columbia River Gorge, donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of the following Windermere locations:
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa St.
• Hood River: 315 Oak St., or 504 Cascade St.
• Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
• The Dalles: 122 E. Second
• Goldendale: 103 E. Main
Skyline Health ‘Thanks-For-Giving’ food drive
Skyline Health is collecting canned and dry goods through Nov. 24 with all items benefiting the local food bank. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the hospital located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon. Monetary donations are also accepted. Food donations that have the most impact at a food pantry are strongly encouraged — such as peanut butter, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables — rather than less nutritious items. It is also suggested donors purchase food they would serve their own family.
HRVAC Meals on Wheels
Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program delivers the support that keeps seniors in their own homes, where they want to be:
$35 provides 7 meals
$70 provides 14 meals
$140 provides 150 meals
$840 provides 900 meals
$1,680 provides 1,800 meals
Are you a business looking at ways to help support Hood River Valley Meals on Wheels? Call at 541-386-2060. Hood River Valley Adult Center is a non-profit 501c3 which means your donation is tax deductible.
•••
Does your nonprofit or organization need help this holiday season? Email details to Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com, to be included in a future How to Help listing.
