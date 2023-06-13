HOOD RIVER — Through its annual Community Investment Grant Program, Visit Hood River has awarded $27,600 in matching funds to six local organizations.
The program supports businesses and community economic vitality in the greater Hood River area by providing matching grants for applicants that “contribute to the development and improvement of the Hood River community by means of the enhancement, promotion, and sustainability of Hood River as a destination,” said a press release.
“After awarding three grants totaling $11,700 during the 2022 cycle, Visit Hood River is thrilled to be doubling our support to six local organizations and $27,600 in matching funds for 2023,” said Katie Kadlub, CEO of Visit Hood River. “The projects and businesses awarded will contribute to our area’s local economy and livability, and the program will continue to support the development of programs, new events, and projects in our community annually.”
Among the recipients of this years Community Inventment Grant Program funds include:
Button Bridge Comedy Jamboree ($6,000): Funds will support the inaugural, shoulder season comedy event and scholarship fundraiser.
Gorge Impact Film Festival ($3,000): Funds will support this shoulder-season film event designed to capture the beauty of the Columbia River Gorge while engaging with thought-provoking and inspiring films.
Hood River Hotel ($5,500): Funds will support the Hood River Pride Celebration, an event, and fundraiser for the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through activities, education, and collaboration.
Hood River Area Trail Stewards ($7,500): Funds will support the Hood River Area Trail Stewards’ (HRATS) purchase of equipment that is critical to building and maintaining local mountain biking trail systems.
Music Festival of the Gorge ($3,000): Funds will support a winter version of the popular summer Music Festival of the Gorge, a free community and family-friendly event which raises funds to support music programs in Hood River area schools.
Wylde Wind and Water ($2,600): Funds will support the development and expansion of programming for Wylde Wind & Water, a non-profit created to engage people in watersports and water safety.
“We’re grateful that through its Community Investment Matching Grant program, Visit Hood River can reinject visitor dollars right back into the community to meet critical needs that benefit not only visitors but especially those of us who live, work, and play here daily,” said Tim Mixon, president of Hood River Area Trail Stewards. “As trail use increases among residents and visitors, HRATS needs to increase its efforts to work with trail builders and land managers to maintain existing networks and anticipate future needs. This grant will allow us to do just that, with new tools and resources that will make us more efficient stewards of the trails.”
For more information on Visit Hood River and Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.visithoodriver.com.
