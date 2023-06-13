Visit HR

HRATS (Hood River Area Trail Stewards) is one of six local organizations receiving matching funds from Visit Hood River. HRATS President Tim Mixon said funds will be used to maintain existing trails and anticipate future needs. 

 Columbia Gorge News file photo

HOOD RIVER — Through its annual Community Investment Grant Program, Visit Hood River has awarded $27,600 in matching funds to six local organizations.

The program supports businesses and community economic vitality in the greater Hood River area by providing matching grants for applicants that “contribute to the development and improvement of the Hood River community by means of the enhancement, promotion, and sustainability of Hood River as a destination,” said a press release.