HOOD RIVER — Visit Hood River (VHR) has launched a new Community Investment Matching Grant Program designed to support businesses and community economic vitality in the greater Hood River area.
The grant application process will open on March 10 and applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on April 15.
“The mission and purpose of Visit Hood River is to inspire and sustain economic vitality and responsible destination development as stewards of community resources, in partnership with local leaders,” said a press release. “Entrusted with public and private funds, VHR is committed to developing, executing, measuring, communicating, and providing ongoing accountability for programs designed to support a vital and enduring economy for the businesses, residents, and guests of our community.”
Community vitality and reinvestment support are key components of the VHR Community Grant Program. The VHR Community Grant Program will recur on an annual basis. In Fiscal Year 2022-23, the grant program will award up to $30,000 in total. Each project requires its own application. Applicants must demonstrate the ability to meet the matching requirements for funding.
The VHR Community Investment Matching Grant Program application and guidelines are available in both English and Spanish on the Visit Hood River website, www.visithoodriver.com.
