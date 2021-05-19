HOOD RIVER — A move to a trimester system for middle school and high school students was announced at the May 12 Hood River County School Board meeting by Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn. The board will have an opportunity to vote on the proposed plan at a later date.
“The move to trimesters will most impact Hood River Valley High School and, having been at HRVHS for 14 years, I’m well aware of the history and the pros and cons of the block schedule,” said Polkinghorn. “The decision to move away from the block is fundamentally about our students. The trimester schedule will streamline and narrow the scope of the daily schedule and will work well for our students, increasing the amount of available instructional time for each course.”
Polkinghorn said the trimester schedule would include five periods roughly 70-75 minutes in length each day, doing away with the A Day / B Day block schedule. Besides an increase in instructional time, other benefits will include fewer classes per term and aligning not only with elementary school schedules, but Columbia Gorge Community College.
The move “improves access to expanded options and dual credit courses for our students, improves our students’ ability to participate in internships and cooperative work experiences, and technical education field experiences. It also allows for our school to respond to intervention more quickly as needed,” Polkinghorn said.
“I recognize this change, particularly at HRV, is significant and I know that change can be hard. I know change can cause frustration and uncertainty, but if I’ve learned anything this year, I’ve learned that we’re much more adaptable to change than we maybe once thought we were, and the transition … ultimately is for the benefit of our students,” he said. “It will simplify their day, their schedule and school management while still providing them the same access to our outstanding program, and courses and staff.”
Summer school expanded
Patricia Ortega Cooper, migrant education director, and Bill Newton, curriculum and instruction director, gave an overview of plans underway for expanded summer school programming, thanks to grant resources and a larger allocation of funds from the state than normal.
“Between the federal and state stimulus funds, we are putting together an expansive summer school program that will run during the month of July,” Polkinghorn told the board. “We’re also busy working with various community partners.”
Summer school will provide academic learning and intervention to identified students, including those in high school who are facing academic credit loss. The program also will provide basic needs such as food, shelter and mental, social and emotional health supports, said Newton.
Summer school will run from July 6-30 with full day programs at Mid Valley Elementary, Wy’east Middle and HRVHS, and a half-day program at May Street Elementary. There will also be evening classes offered at the high school level to accommodate students who are unable to attend during the day.
Elementary and middle school students will focus on reading and math skills, and music and PE will be offered. At the high school level, the focus will be on experiential classes that lead to recovered learning and credit, Ortega Cooper said. Community partnerships include Artist in Residence, STEM robotics, Gorge Ecology, First Books, and Hood River County Library, with more being finalized.
A preschool program and supplemental K-12 support for migrant students are also planned; this year, they will extend through the months of July and August.
More funding also means more students will be able to participate. Ortega Cooper said last year, 100 students were served. This year, the goal is 1,000.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “These are the kinds of challenges that we like.”
Newtown said that some staffing was still needed — food service in particular — but they believe they have enough bus drivers to “run the program we want to run.”
Students will be invited based on need, but with 1,000 slots, Newton said, “When we cast the net, we’re going to cast it farther.”
Parks and Rec partnership
Polkinghorn said the district is looking into a collaboration with Hood River Parks and Recreation that would transfer all recreation sports components of the Community Education program to the parks district.
“Both the parks and the school district recognize that the parks district is the correct place for recreation in our community and this potential move will serve the community well into the future,” said Polkinghorn. “We’re still working out many of the details of this transfer agreement and any agreement would require board approval from both entities, so stay tuned for more information on that.”
COVID update
Case numbers have fallen for the second consecutive week, Polkinghorn told the board, and Hood River remains in the “green zone” for schools to be open for in person instruction.
“Because we continue to see COVID in our community, we continue to see COVID in our schools,” he said. “Today, there have been seven known cases of COVID amongst students in our district and still, there have been zero cases of known transmission from students at school.”
Because the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for emergency use in children ages 12-15, the district is exploring the possibility of middle school vaccination clinics in cooperation with the county health department. There are no definitive plans for such a clinic yet.
“Just as a reminder to all of us, the pandemic is still not over, so please continue to wear face masks, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, maintain a safe physical distance and when you have the opportunity to get vaccinated, please do it,” he said. “The more people in our community who are vaccinated, the more likely it is that we can fully reopen our schools in the fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.